Oregon Ducks Lose Commitment From 5-Star Richard Wesley in 2026 Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks have had some notable decommitments this offseason, and another has been added to the list.
Per reports Tuesday from On3's Chad Simmons, five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley has decommitted from Oregon after making a verbal pledge to the Ducks on May 10.
A product of Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, CA., Wesley is the No. 2 edge and No. 3 player in California in 247Sports' composite rankings. It's still possible he could commit to the Ducks once again but this news certainly creates a major cloud of doubt for Oregon. Wesley has upcoming official visits with the Texas Longhorns (June 20) and Ohio State Buckeyes (Aug. 30).
This wasn't the only bit of bad news to hit the Oregon football program Tuesday. In the incoming 2025 class, Oregon four-star offensive tackle signee Alai Kalaniuvalu flipped to the BYU Cougars, marking the second time he's decommitted from the Ducks.
The news of Wesley's decision is certainly a bit awkward when considering it was barely over two weeks ago that he and Oregon coach Dan Lanning jumped in a pool together to celebrate the decision.
It wasn't too long afterwards that Wesley's father Jonathan Wesley told Rivals that no enough was finalized with Oregon to warrant his son announcing his commitment.
“We don’t have anything set in stone with Oregon as far as the full package," Johnathan Wesley told Rivals. "As far as we’re concerned, we like Oregon a lot. But there is still some fine-tuning that we need to do. ... Ultimately, when I talked to him, he didn’t tell me to shut the recruiting down and he’s still very much open and interested in other places. This definitely isn’t a final decision because there’s a lot to be finalized.”
Wesley and Kalaniuvalu's decision are the latest decommitments for the Ducks this offseason. Oregon has also lost commitments from players like four-star receiver Dallas Wilson in the 2025 class and more recently four-star quarterbacks Jonas Williams and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, four-star offensive tackle Bott Mulitalo and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui of the 2026 class.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said that Wesley has as much potential as "any player out west" and compared him to former Oregon star and current New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.
"A very talented player and the best edge prospect to come out of California since at least Kayvon Thibodeaux from the class of 2019," Biggins wrote. "Has actually been comped to Thibodeaux in terms of frame and play style but at the same stage in their development, might looks further along from a size, strength and toughness standpoint. . . . When you combine his size, natural athleticism, motor and work ethic, his ceiling is as high as any player out West."
The Ducks will begin the 2025 season at home against Montana State on Aug. 30.