Texas Longhorns Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

The Texas Longhorns have not had the season that many anticipated they would, after starting the season at No. 1 overall and the heavy favorites to win the national title.

Since then, they have fallen to 9-3 overall, including a loss to now No. 1 Ohio State, a 4-8 Florida team, and No. 3 Georgia.

Despite that, Texas is still on the cusp of College Football Playoff contention. Though that goal seems to be unattainable after the latest rankings, the hope is there.

Thus, Texas opened the Early Signing Day period with a lot on the line. It currently holds the No. 7 overall class in the country and the No. 3 class in the SEC, and needs to finish strong in order to help maintain its momentum heading into the bowl season and beyond.

Thus far, they have done just that, with some of the top players in the 2026 class currently committed to the program.

Follow along as the Longorns builds their 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Texas Longhorns five-star quarterback Dia Bell | @DiaBell3QB1 - X

Name Position Height/Weight High School Home Town 247Sports Rating Rivals Industry Rating ESPN Rating Dia Bell QB 6-2.5/

220 American Heritage Fort Lauderdale, FL ★★★★★ ★★★★★+ ★★★★★ Richard Wesley EDGE 6-4.5/

244 Sierra Canyon Los Angeles, CA ★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ Tyler Atkinson LB 6-2/

205 Grayson Lawrenceville, GA ★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ Jermain Bishop ATH 5-11/155 Willis Willis, TX ★★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★★ Derrek Cooper RB 6-0.5/

210 Chaminade-Madonna Prep Hollywood, FL ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★★ John Turntine III OL 6-3.5/

260 North Crowley Fort Worth, TX ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ James Johnson DL 6-2.5/285 Northwestern Miami, FL ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Jamarion Carlton EDGE 6-4.5/

250 Temple Temple, TX ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Samari Matthews CB 6-0/

180 William Amos Hough Huntersville, NC ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Kosi Okpala LB/EDGE 6-1.5/

215 Mayde Creek Katy, TX ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Vodney Cleveland IDL 6-2.5/

335 Parker Birmingham, AL ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Corey Wells IDL 6-5/

290 Petal Petal, MS ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Hayward Howard Jr. CB 6-2/

165 Edna Karr New Orleans, LA ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Chris Stewart WR 6-0/

175 Shadow Creek Pearland, TX ★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Toray Davis SAF 6-2/

180 Fairview Boulder, CO ★★★ ★★★★ ★★★ Nicolas Robertson IOL 6-3.5/

300 Klein Spring, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★★ Kohen Brown WR 5-11.5/

189 Waxahachie Waxahachie, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Rocky Cummings LB 6-3.5/

220 Carlsbad Carlsbad, CA ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Jett Walker RB 6-2/

205 Georgetown Georgetown, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Yaheim Riley DB 6-0

Weight

175 Anderson Austin, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Kaden Scherer OT 6-6/

275 Georgetown Georgetown, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Charlie Jilek TE 6-5/

240

Portage Central Portage, MI ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Mikey Bukauskas P 6-3/

205 Prosper Prosper, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Jake Collett K 6-0/

175 Heritage Ringgold, GA ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Trott O'Neal LS 6-2/

235 Prestonwood Christian Plano, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★

John Turntine III | John Turntine III Instagram

Dia Bell, QB - American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

● Height/Weight: 6-2.5 / 215

● Star Rating: ★★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 4

● Notable Offers: LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Florida

○ Strengths: Mechanics, Arm, Pocket Presence, Touch

○ Comparison/System Fit: Dante Moore, Joe Burrow

● Coach’s Quote:

● Enrollment status: SIGNED

Jermaine Bishop, ATH - Willis (Willis, TX)

● Height/Weight: 5-11 / 155

● Star Rating: ★★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 2

● Notable Offers: List 2–3 key competing schools

○ Strengths: speed, versatility, explosiveness, agility, hands

○ Comparison/System Fit: Travis Hunter, Jordan Addison

● Coach’s Quote:

● Enrollment status:

Tyler Atkinson - Grayson (Loganville, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-2 / 210

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 2

● Notable Offers: Georgia, Oregon, Clemson

○ Strengths: instincts, athleticism, length, football IQ.

○ Comparison/System Fit: Roquon Smith

● Coach’s Quote :

● Enrollment status:

Kosi Okpala, LB - Mayde Creek (Houston, TX

● Height/Weight: 6-2 / 230

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 9

● Notable Offers: Miami, Penn State, Baylor

○ Strengths: Explosiveness

○ Comparison/System Fit: Projects as a BUCK edge rusher or linebacker similar to Trey Moore or Brad Spence

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Richard Wesley, EDGE - Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)

● Height/Weight: 6-5 / 250

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 11

● Notable Offers: Oregon, Georgia, Miami

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: speed, physicality, pass rush, toughness

○ Comparison/System Fit: Kayvon Thibodeaux

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Samari Matthews, CB - Hough (Cornelius, NC)

● Height/Weight: 6-0.5 / 190

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 11

● Notable Offers: Clemson, Florida State, Alabama

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: confidence, size, physicality, press coverage

○ Comparison/System Fit: Projects as a boundary corner in the Texas system

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Derrek Cooper, RB - Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

● Height/Weight: 6-1 / 205

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 10

● Notable Offers: Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: speed, size, power, cutting ability.

○ Comparison/System Fit: Raheim Sanders

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Jamarion Carlton, EDGE - Temple (Temple, TX)

● Height/Weight: 6-4.5 / 260

● Star Rating: ★★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 21

● Notable Offers: Baylor, LSU, Texas Tech

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: speed, physicality, athleticism, size

○ Comparison/System Fit: Alex Wright (Cleveland Browns)

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

James Johnson, DL - Northwestern (Miami, FL)

● Height/Weight: 6-2.5 / 285

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 24

● Notable Offers: Georgia, Florida, Florida State

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: explosiveness, size, strength

○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as an explosive interior lineman in the vein of Maraad Watson for Texas

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

John Turntine III, IOL - North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)

● Height/Weight:

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 19

● Notable Offers: Michigan, Alabama, Texas A&M

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: versatility, athleticism, mechanics

○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as a guard or center but can also play tackle.

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Corey Wells, DL - Petal (Petal, MS

● Height/Weight: 6-5 / 330

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 26

● Notable Offers: Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: size, strength, surge

○ Comparison/System Fit: Zeek Biggers (Miami Dolphins)

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Vodney Cleveland - Parker (Birmingham, AL)

● Height/Weight: 6-3 / 305

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 27

● Notable Offers: Georgia, Florida, Auburn

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: size, stength, energy, quickness.

○ Comparison/System Fit: Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Hayward Howard, Jr., CB - Edna Karr (New Orleans, LA)

● Height/Weight: 6-2 / 175

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 28

● Notable Offers: Colorado, Auburn, Florida

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: physicality, length

○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as a boundary corner such as Malik Muhammad,

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Toray Davis, SAF - Fairview (Boulder, CO)

● Height/Weight: 6-1 / 185

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 26

● Notable Offers: Washington, UCLA, Utah

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: hands, frame, size, physicality, run defense.

○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as a Power 4 safety, that can play in coverage or in the box.

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Chris Stewart, WR - Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX)

● Height/Weight: 6-0 / 175

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 46

● Notable Offers: Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona State

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: speed, acceleration, YAC

○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as a slot receiver

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Rocky Cummings, LB - Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)

● Height/Weight: 6-4 / 220

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 50

● Notable Offers: Utah, Arizona, California

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: physicality, football IQ, hands

○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as a hybrid edge/linebacker

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Nicolas Robertson - Klein (Spring, TX)

● Height/Weight: 6-3 / 335

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 68

● Notable Offers: Alabama, Baylor, Arkansas

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: size, physicality

○ Comparison/System Fit: projects on the interior of the offensive line

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Kohen Brown, WR - Waxahachie (Waxahachie, TX)

● Height/Weight: 6-0 / 190

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 76

● Notable Offers: Auburn, Arizona, Utah

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: explosion, suddenness, vertical threat

○ Comparison/System Fit: Gavin Holmes (Baylor)

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Jett Walker, RB - Georgetown (Georgetown, TX)

● Height/Weight: 6-2 / 215

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 45

● Notable Offers: Minnesota, Houston, West Virginia

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: size, power, physicality, deceptive speed.

○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as a between-the-tackles runner

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Yaheim Riley, SAF - Austin Anderson (Austin, TX)

● Height/Weight:

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 103

● Notable Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: speed, ball skills, coverage

○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as a safety in the Texas defense

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Charlie Jilek, TE - Portage Central (Portage, MI)

● Height/Weight: 6-5 / 230

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 102

● Notable Offers: Minnesota, San Diego State, UCF

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: speed, physicality, versatility, football IQ, etc.

○ Comparison/System Fit: versatile two-way player who projects as a tight end for Texas.

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Kaden Scherer, OL - Georgetown (Georgetown, TX)

● Height/Weight: 6-5.5 / 285

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 92

● Notable Offers: Stanford, Kansas State, Northwestern

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: Football IQ, technical skills, leverage, footwork

○ Comparison/System Fit: could play tackle or guard for Texas

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Mikey Bukauskas - Prosper (Prosper, TX)

● Height/Weight: 6-3 / 205

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 4

● Notable Offers: Clemson, SMU, North Texas

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: NA

○ Comparison/System Fit: NA

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Jake Collett - Heritage (Ringgold, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-0 / 175

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 5

● Notable Offers: Army, UConn

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: NA

○ Comparison/System Fit: NA

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Trott O'Neal, LS - Prestonwood Christian (Plano, TX)

● Height/Weight: 6-2 / 235

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 4

● Notable Offers: Texas, Air Force

● Scouting Report:

○ Strengths: NA

○ Comparison/System Fit: NA

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Offense

Offensively, the Longhorns landed some talented players at key positions, including arguably the top quarterback prospect in the country in five-star QB Dia Bell. They also landed one of the nation's top running backs in five-star Derrek Cooper, who comes in at a key position of need for the Longhorns in the future, and one of the nation's most explosive athletes with five-star Jermaine Bishop Jr., who projects as a Travis Hunter-type receiver.

The Longhorns also landed a pair of talented receivers in Chris Stewart and Kohen Brown, while grabbing some talented offensive linemen for the future with John Turntine III, Nicolas Robertson, and Kaden Scherer.

Defense

The defensive side of the ball is where the Longhorns really did their work, grabbing a pair of five-stars in linebacker Tyler Atkison and edge rusher Richard Wesley. They also brought in other talented defenders such as linebacker Kosi Okpala, edge rusher Jamarion Carlton, defensive tackles Corey Wells and James Johnson, corner Samari Matthews, and safety Toray Davis, who was a late flip from UCLA.

Okpala might be the most interesting player of the group, as he can play linebacker or edge rusher. Meanwhile, Atkinson and Wesley are immediate impact-type players that come in at key positions. Johnson is also one of the most talented interior defenders in the class, with major upside.

Top Commitments in the Class

Texas Longhorn QB Commit Dia Bell at the Elite 11 Finals | Brooks Austin - On SI

For the Longhorns, the top commitments are without a doubt Bell, Cooper, Wesley, Atkinson, Johnson and Bishop.

Bell picked the Longhorns over a long line of offers from blue blood programs, including LSU and Georgia, and might have a higher upside than even Arch Manning when it's all said and done.

Cooper is big, quick, and a one-cut-type back that Sarkisian loves to feature in his offenses. He will play immediately.

As for Atkinson, he projects as a Roquan Smith clone, and should step in from Day 1 and play meaningful football as the Longhorns try to replace Anthony Hill. He was coveted by the Georgia Bulldogs.

Much in the same way, Johnson was a Georgia want in a big way, and should be the next great in a long line of Texas interior linemen.

Wesley, who reclassified from the 2027 to the 2026 class, is a player who should also play very quickly. He was originally committed to Oregon and flipped to Texas earlier this year.

Finally, Bishop might be the most intriguing prospect in the class, he is a two-way player, return extrordinare and a player that could have a Travis Hunter-type impact when it's all said and done. He is one of the most productive players in Texas high school football history.

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Chris Henry Jr. was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest surprise for the Longhorns has to be Toray Davis, who made a late flip from UCLA. Atkison, Johnson and Wesley were all major surprises as well when they committed over the summer. The same goes for Wesley after his flip from Oregon.

The biggest miss for the Horns has to be five-star Panther Creek (Frisco, TX) wide receiver Jalen Lott. He is a Texas legacy and a player the Horns coveted dearly.

Five-star Mansfield Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX) offensive tackle Felix Ojo, who committed to Texas Tech, was also a critical miss for Texas, while five-star Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) receiver Chris Henry Jr., and IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) edge Jake Kreul, were also heartbreakers for the Longhorns.

Historical Context & Class Ranking

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrates with head coach Steve Sarkisian | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Overall, this wasn't the typical top-5 class from Sarkisian, and a far departure from the No. 1 overall class the Longhorns finished with last season. That said, it is still an extremely talented and deep class that finished No. 7 overall in the country behind USC, Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama, which is a fine spot to be.

More importantly, the lack of overwhelming NIL commitment leaves the Longhorns an opportunity to hit the transfer portal hard this offseason to plug some key holes on a roster that will have some turnover - particularly at key positions along the offensive line.

