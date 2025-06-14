Texas Longhorns 5-Star WR Among Top 10 Freshmen in 2025
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns put together the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the 2025 cycle, and with huge championship aspirations heading into the season, many of the top recruits in the class might be expected to contribute in a big way right from the jump.
Michael Cohen of Fox Sports released a list of the Top 10 impact freshmen heading into 2025, and at No. 6 is Texas wide receiver Kaliq Lockett.
Lockett was a highly sought-after five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Sachse, TX native, per On3's industry rankings, was the No. 2 ranked wide receiver in his class and the No. 20 ranked player in the country.
Gabe Brooks, 247Sports' scouting analyst, raved about Lockett's style of play.
"Strong-handed with good ball skills," Brooks wrote. "Regularly wins contested throws, whether up and over or catch-point fighting. Excellent body control and spatial awareness. Owns coordinated explosiveness that shows in ability to leave his feet, land, and proceed downfield. Separating ability fueled by suddenness out of cuts and acceleration."
The Longhorns lost two key receivers in Matthew Golden, who Texas's leading receiver in yards and touchdown was drafted No. 23 by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFL Draft, and Isaiah Bond, who caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns.
The offense will look towards sophomore Ryan Wingo and junior DeAndre Moore Jr. for big jumps in production as they become the two most experienced receivers in the room. However, as Moore Jr. found most of his production within the slot, it opens up a space for a receiver on the opposite side of Wingo, and the five-star freshman Lockett could slide right into that spot.
In Sarkisian's offense, the ball is spread around a whole lot, with eight players having double-digit receptions in 2024 and especially to the receivers, as five out of the eight players with double-digit receptions were wide receivers.
Lockett will undoubtedly get the opportunities, but will have to compete with other exciting freshmen in four-stars Jamie Ffrench and Michael Terry III, and with second-year receivers, redshirt freshmen Parker Livingstone and Aaron Butler.