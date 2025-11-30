Ryan Wingo Breaks Down Second Half Domination of Texas A&M
Friday night was quite the roller coaster ride for Texas Longhorns fans against the Texas A&M Aggies. Whether you were at DKR in person or watching on television, there was plenty to keep you on your toes throughout the course of the contest.
Down 10-3 coming out of the tunnel at halftime, with minimal offensive production on show up to that point, the Texas offense came alive, and would take the lead midway through the third quarter with a Mason Shipley field goal and a Ryan Wingo touchdown.
The Longhorns would never relinquish the lead, clinching their third straight win over Texas A&M, 27-17.
"Never Gonna Be Perfect"
After the game, Wingo talked with the media about the second-half turnaround against their rivals, attributing whatever head coach Steve Sarkisian said at halftime to instilling the mentality in his men coming out of the locker room, and also how it correlated to their entire 2025 season.
"I think we kind of showcased that all year, rather be us down or whatever coming into the second half," Wingo said postgame. "Coach Sark always gives us a good speech, and the speech obviously gets us going. So yeah, I think just being able to go out there and know we got 30 minutes left to go win the game is great."
Wingo's touchdown he caught from Arch Manning, gave the Longhorns the lead midway through the third quarter, and when asked if that throw specifically was the difference maker, the wideout was quick to give credit to the rest of the Longhorns offense.
"I think we were just super good the second half," Wingo said. "That specific throw probably wasn't what got him going; it was more so all the stuff that got us down there, like the runs, everybody getting hyped on our sideline, and the fans trying to get you going without even throwing the ball. I think I played a little part, but at the same time, everybody played a good part."
And when he was questioned about Texas' 2025 season in general, Wingo said it featured what a typical college football season would feature.
"Yeah, I feel there were a lot of ups and downs," said the receiver. "We've got a young team, so we've got a whole lot of people coming back. Like I said, ups and downs, but that's what's gonna be in the football season. Never gonna be perfect."
Wingo caught four passes for 34 yards and a touchdown in the win.
The Longhorns now patiently wait to see if the win was enough to grant them one of the 12 playoff spots when the field is announced after the conference championships next weekend.