Texas Longhorns Add Major Piece to Offensive Line From Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns are making a major addition to their offensive line through the transfer portal once again.

And no, it’s not quite yet a commitment from Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

However, Texas is still beefing up its offensive line in a massive way.

Texas Lands Wake Forest OT Transfer Melvin Siani

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and team gesture after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Per report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Texas has landed a commitment from Wake Forest offensive lineman transfer Melvin Siani, who has reportedly already signed with the team. He allowed just nine pressures and zero sacks on 858 snaps at left tackle this season, per CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball.

Siani's commitment to Texas comes only a few hours after he entered the portal on Thursday with a "do not contact" tag. The Longhorns moved in quickly and got the deal done.

Siani started his college career at Temple, where he appeared in 15 games with nine starts for the Owls during the 2023 and '24 seasons.

He then transferred to Wake Forest last offseason and played just one year for the Demon Deacons before hitting the portal again.

Siani now joins a Texas portal class that features Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, LSU lineman Zion Williams, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Texas A&M offensive lineman Jonte Newman, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard.

Additionally, the Longhorns added three players to their special teams unit in Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.

What This Means for Texas' Pursuit of Jordan Seaton

Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

All eyes remain on the decision of Colorado offensive lineman transfer Jordan Seaton, who is currently the top player available in the portal with the transfer window nearing a close.

Some fans might think that Siani's addition means the Longhorns are out on Seaton, but that's not necessarily the case quite yet. Time will tell how things play out in that regard.

Texas still has a visit set with Seaton in Austin on Friday and will need to close the deal to avoid a team like the Oregon Ducks pouncing on the Colorado transfer. The Longhorns are also hosting Jacksonville State offensive tackle Mason Barton for a visit.

Siani's commitment is still big for Texas when it comes to adding another body to an offensive line room where the depth is thin, but Seaton remains the priority for the Longhorns.

Texas has already retained multiple important names on the offensive line, including offensive tackle Trevor Goosby and center Connor Robertson, but have also lost offensive lineman Nick Brooks.

But regardless of what happenes with Seaton, Texas can feel good about its depth with Siani, Newman and Sikorski joining the fold.