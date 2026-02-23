Steve Sarkisian Shares News That Every Texas Longhorns Fan Desperately Wanted to Hear

If there was one thing that caused the greatest amount of discourse among Texas Longhorns fans and analysts alike, it was the play of the offensive line.

For the majority of the season - especially over the first few weeks - quarterback Arch Manning was under fire and either being consistently battered and bruised inside the pocket or forced to run for his life outside of it.

As such, the Longhorns made a sizeable investment along the front with the hopes of not only improving the situation immediately, but also acquiring developmental talent for the future, signing Wake Forest tackle Melvin Siani, Western Kentucky guard Laurence Seymore, Texas A&M tackle Jonte Newman, and Oregon State guard Dylan Sikorski.

And Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian could not be more pleased with the results.

Steve Sarkisian Raves About New OL Additions

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"I feel very good about the additions of Melvin (Siani), Dylan (Sikorski), Jonte (Newman), and Laurence (Seymore)," Sarkisian Said. "I feel good about the young players who have come into our program already. I feel good about the guys coming off of injury. I feel very good about Andre Cojoe coming back. I feel very comfortable with that group."

Obviously, the news on the return of Andre Cojoe, who was projected as a potential starter but missed all of last season due to an injury, is a welcome update in and of itself.

Siani and Seymore, meanwhile, are both expected to be starters in 2026, with Trevor Goosby sitting at starting left tackle, Siani at right tackle, Conner Robertson returning to start at center, and Seymore occupying one of the guard spots. It is also widely assumed that Brandon Baker, who started last season at right tackle, will be moved inside to guard.

That said, this all assumes that Seymore is eligible to play in 2026 at all, as he remains in the process of filing a waiver that would grant him another season of eligibility.

Fotunately it seems that Sarkisian is confident in that process so far.

"When we signed him, the NCAA has allowed us to resubmit that waiver, I think, with some new information in a way that makes this case really compelling," Sarkisian said. "Nothing has been decided yet, so I'm hesitant to say I'm confident in much, but I do think that with us having the opportunity to submit that waiver with our people, with some of the information Lawrence was able to supply us, and some of those from the previous universities that he was at, we'll see where it goes. But we haven't got anything back yet."

Texas will start its spring football program on March 9, with all of these new additions in tow.