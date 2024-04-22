Texas Longhorns Shut Down Adonai Mitchell ‘Uncoachable’ Rumors: ‘Lamest (Bleep) Ever!’
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns receiver Adonai Mitchell is getting ready to be a likely first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft this Thursday.
But unfortunately in the world of social media, his name and image is suddenly being challenged after a recent tweet from a popular NFL news account on X (Twitter) shared a report that called Mitchell "uncoachable" and wildly pointed toward a diabetes diagnosis as a baseless cause for an "abrasive" and "rude" attitude.
The post received over 2.7 million views on X, but multiple Longhorns both current and former quickly came to the defense of Mitchell in order to shut down the defamatory reports.
Texas receiver Johntay Cook II was one of the first to respond:
"Cap, AD is THAT GUY don’t gas it," Cook wrote on X.
Texas linebacker David Gbenda chimed in:
"He is a great father and a great teammate," Gbenda wrote.
Fomer Longhorns standout and Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown made his feelings known as well:
"L Take," Overshown tweeted.
Then, there's longtime NFL safety and former Longhorn, Quandre Diggs:
"This the lamest s*** ever!" Diggs tweeted.
The harsh reports about Mitchell would be hard for any draftee to hear before heading to the league, but his heartfelt letter to his daughter via the Players’ Tribune after declaring for the draft earlier this offseason tells a different story about the kind of person he was at both Georgia and Texas.
"This is a time in my life I’m always going to treasure," he wrote to his daughter. “Honestly, thinking about all the places I’ve been and things I’ve gotten to do is almost overwhelming. I’m just so grateful for it all. And now, I’m most excited about what’s next — for both of us."
Additionally, LonghornsCountry.com covered Mitchell during his one season in Austin this past year and never saw him display "uncoachable" qualities. He always carried himself with class while speaking with the media and was an unquestioned leader for a team that he nearly sent to the National Championship on the final play of the Sugar Bowl.
Despite the libel toward Mitchell, don't expect it to have any impact on his draft stock, as he could be one of the first Longhorns selected in what is a deep Texas draft class.
Mitchell finishes his college career with 93 catches for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns. A two-time national champion with Georgia, he appeared in five College Football Playoff games, catching a touchdown in all five.
He had a career-best season at Texas this year, posting 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns, all career-high marks.
The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday in Detroit.