'Generational' Texas Longhorns Signee Tyler Atkinson Wins A Major Award

In college football, projecting recruits is a challenging task. Every year, there is a multitude of players who are given high upside based on their projections, but what about those players who have the predictions as well as the hardware to support it?

Enter Tyler Atkinson, the newest member of the Texas Longhorns after signing on Early Signing Day, and the winner of the Gatorade Player of the Year for his home state of Georgia. He was also named a finalist for the distinguished honor of the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, which will be announced in December.

Atkinson marks another elite-level recruit who will head to the Forty Acres looking to be an impact player at the linebacker position that the Longhorns have become accustomed to seeing high-level play out of.

Well-Deserved Honor

Atkinson is a force of nature on defense and was aptly ranked as the number one overall linebacker for the 2026 cycle according to On3 Sports. He was a massive addition to the class for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, beating out his home school, the Georgia Bulldogs, to add him to their top-10 class of the cycle.

After a stellar senior year, the 6-foot-3, 221-pound linebacker put up video game numbers, recording 96 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and 22 quarterback hurries. Atkinson was invited to the Navy All-American Bowl for his efforts throughout his career.

“Tyler is a generational

type of player,” said Dante Williams, head coach of Archer High School according to a press release from Gatorade. “I was the offensive coordinator at Collins Hill from



2019-2021 and lucky enough to coach Travis Hunter, so I think I have an idea of what generational talent looks like. Tyler

is it.”

As well as being the best linebacker in the 2026 cycle, Atkinson has been a standout member of his community, volunteering as the host of youth football clinics, partnering with the National Concussion Institute and Northside Hospital, as well as serving as an usher and youth mentor at his church.

As a student-athlete at the next level for the Longhorns, he excelled in the classroom with a 3.48 GPA, while also being a nuisance on the field for opposing defenses. Atkinson could be a significant piece of the Longhorns' defense next season, showcasing his athleticism already and fighting his way for time on the field amongst one of the best defenses in the country.

