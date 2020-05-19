Texas Longhorns Among Favorites to Land Coveted Four-Star Safety

Austin LBJ's Andrew Mukuba dropped his list of top schools today, including the Texas Longhorns among the favorites.

Texas was included along with Arizona State, Auburn, Alabama, TCU, Georgia Michigan State, Missouri, LSU, Clemson, UCLA and Arkansas.

Mukuba is the No. 18 safety, No. 51 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 356 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

A 6-foot, 185-pounder from LBJ High School in Austin, Mukuba holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Oklahoma, TCU, Arizona, Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Boise State, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, LSU, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Rice, SMU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UCLA, Utah, UTSA and Washington State.

Watching his film: At 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds, Mukuba has elite speed and could be a rangy free safety at the next level. He's already a hard hitter, a skill that will only get better as he likely adds some bulk once he gets in a Division I strength and conditioning program. He has has continued to pick up more interest from blue blood programs through the early part of the spring.

Most experts see Texas and Clemson as the current clubhouse leaders, but the situation is still fluid at this point. We'll all have to stay tuned to see where he ends up over the summer.

