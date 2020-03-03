LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Austin-Area DB

Chris Dukes

Texas didn't have to look far to find safety Andrew Mukuba, the fast-rising safety plays his high school football inside Austin City Limits at LBJ High School. 

The No. 18 safety, No. 51 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 356 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports had a huge week that included offers from LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame, Washington State and Duke. 

At 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds, Mukuba has elite speed and could be a rangy free safety at the next level. He's already a hard hitter, a skill that will only get better as he likely adds some bulk once he gets in a Division I strength and conditioning program. 

Mukuba was in Norman this past weekend and it appears the Sooners made a good impression on him along with high school teammate and four-star defensive back Latrell McCutchin. 

McCutchin de-committed from Alabama after his trip north of the Red River. There has been some talk of the two high school teammates patrolling the same secondary at the next level as well, which wouldn't bode well for Texas as McCutchin has gone on record as not being a big fan of the Longhorns. 

At this point, Mukuba appears to be more open to Texas than his teammate, but the Longhorns will have some work to do with the local prospect currently trending toward the rival Sooners according to 247Sports. 

Still, geography is Texas' side right now if they can get Mukuba to make the short trek over the Forty Acres for a visit. 

Football

