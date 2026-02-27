Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. Impresses During 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis this week, and multiple Texas Longhorns are looking to make headlines.

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is arguably the most notable among this bunch after an impressive three-year career in Austin.

Hill Jr. and the rest of the linebackers in the 2026 class got their chance to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, and the now-former Texas star certainly impressed during his 40-yard dash.

Anthony Hill Jr. Runs Unofficial 4.52 40-Yard Dash

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hill Jr. enters this draft cycle seen as a second-round prospect but his solid 40-yard dash time could help propel him into the bottom of the first round.

After running a 4.59 on his first attempt, Hill Jr. improved his time on the second try, finishing with an unofficial time of 4.52.

Take a look:

Hill Jr. displayed some impressive versatility during his time at Texas. After being used mostly as a pass rusher as a true freshman, he developed into an all-around linebacker that possessed both speed and power.

He finished his college career with 250 total tackles (138 solo), 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four pass breakups and three interceptions.

In the Sarkisian era, Texas has seen 28 players hear their names get called in the NFL Draft with many more signing undrafted deals with teams as well. Hill Jr. will join this group in two months along with multiple other Longhorns.

This was highlighted by 12 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Longhorns set a new program record in the seven-round era for the most players taken in a single draft. This also ties for the fourth-most all-time by one program, as Alabama (2018) and Ohio State (2016) both previously reached that mark.

According to ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, an anonymous NFC West scout said that Hill Jr.'s draft buzz has been a bit "overhyped" due to the Longhorn logo that was on his helmet in college.

"Another scout -- this one from the NFC West -- poured some cold water on the hype, though. 'Linebackers rarely go that early, and he's been outplayed by Arvell Reese at Ohio State and CJ Allen at Georgia. He's good, but I think he's more of a Round 2 player who's being overhyped because of the helmet,'" the scout told Miller.

Hill Jr. will look to silence these doubters and potentially sneak his way into the first round when the 2026 NFL Draft begins in Pittsburgh on April 23.