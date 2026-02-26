Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr. Goes Viral With Media At NFL Combine

The NFL combine starts today, and a few former Texas Longhorns are hoping to stand out amongst the crowd of prospects. Among these former Longhorns is linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who is looking to raise his draft stock in the coming days.

Prior to the start of the combine, Hill found himself in a candid moment with the media, saying that Madden helped him learn about one former great NFL cornerback.

Anthony Hill Jr. Prepares for NFL Combine

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (6) runs the ball as Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

When speaking with the media, Hill said he didn't know about former Bears defensive back Charles Tillman until going on Madden, according to a post via X. Tillman, who held a 13-year NFL career spanning from 2003 to 2015, was a rookie two years before Hill was born.

An eye-opening moment for some on just how young prospects are as they prepare to join the professional ranks in the NFL.

Hill, who is currently 21 years old, is one of the premier linebacker prospects in this year's draft. According to his combine profile, Hill is graded a 6.41 on an eight-point scale, labeling him as a good starter within two years in the NFL.

Ranking fourth among linebacker prospects to enter this year's NFL draft, Hill will likely fall to the first or second round. In three seasons with Texas, Hill anchored the Longhorns defense, recording a total 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, 250 total tackles and three interceptions.

He now looks to make the next step in his journey as the latest standout Texas linebacker to join the professional ranks.

On his combine profile page, Hill is most closely compared to Bobby Wagner, one of the best linebackers in the NFL since 2012. Yielding a comparison to the 10-time pro bowler indicates a high ceiling for Hill.

Hill is currently one of eight Longhorns to declare for the NFL draft. Some of the biggest names to enter the draft alongside him include longtime Texas safety Michael Taaffe, cornerback Malik Muhammad, fellow linebacker Trey Moore, tight end Jack Endries, defensive lineman Ethan Burke and offensive lineman DJ Campbell.

Over the past two seasons, Texas has been one of the most successful programs in the NFL draft, with 23 selections, the most of any collegiate program over that time. Five of those selections have come in the first round, including two wide receivers in Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden, defensive lineman and now Super Bowl champion Byron Murphy II, cornerback Jahdae Barron and offensive lineman Kelvin Banks.

Hill will now look to make his impact on the draft and eventual home with whichever team selects him.