Rapper Takes Shot at Arch Manning Amid Nico Iamaleava Transfer Portal Drama
Nico Iamaleava's questionable departure from the Tennessee Volunteers has taken over the college football world over the past few days.
Iamaleava, who led Tennessee to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last season, reportedly left the program after the two sides failed to agree on a new NIL contract.
He was already making somewhere between $2.25 million-$2.5 million, but he reportedly asked for $4 million per year on his NIL deal, per ESPN's Chris Low.
There's no shortage of opinions out there about Iamaleava's decision, both positive and negative. Rapper Luther Campbell, also known as Uncle Luke, clearly falls into the former camp.
On Saturday afternoon, Campbell posted a video defending Iamaleava's decision, and in the process, took a shot at Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning.
Take a look:
“Trying to make this make sense,” Campbell said. “So everybody is all up in arms the Tennessee quarterback wants to get paid amongst the highest paid quarterbacks in 2025. So make this make sense. ‘Hey, look, I love the University of Miami, I love the fact that Carson Beck is here, but he ain’t throw a pass the whole spring. Tulane quarterback goes to Duke and get $8 million. Really? Arch Manning is the leading paid quarterback right now in the NCAA. And what did he do last year? Sat the bench. He sat the bench. Oh, because his name is Manning?
“Make it make sense. What is Beck getting like, four or $5 million? (Iamaleava) took his team to the playoff. All y’all full of (expletive) for even questioning the fact that he’s there and he’s asking to be paid amongst the highest paid. Half y’all running your (expletive) mouth on social media. You know damn well if you were put in that position, you would be like ‘yo, I took my team to the playoffs. I want to get paid, amongst the best.’”
It's no secret that Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, has risen to stardom in large part due to his name. Is that unfair? Probably, but if he lives up to his potential, the Longhorns are more than happy to make him the highest-paid quarterback in the country.
One thing's for sure, though, Iamaleava's decision will have massive implications for the college football world as a whole.