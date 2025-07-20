Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Opens Up About Challenges of College Career
After coming in as a highly-touted five-star prospect out of high school with a Hall of Fame last name, being the backup quarterback for the Texas Longhorns wasn't easy for Arch Manning. Even, if he never wavered in his desire to play for the Longhorns, making the transition from playing in every game to only seeing select action wasn't easy.
He revealed as much in his first media appearance as the starting quarterback for Texas this past week in Atlanta.
From Five-Star to Backup
"I think I would say probably from going -- I played -- this is not a really big deal, but I played every year in high school," Manning said of the hardest thing he's dealt with in college. "It was 2-A high school. That doesn't mean anything. But from sitting out and not playing, that was pretty tough."
Much of the struggles, though, were exacerbated by the constant media attention that Manning received. Throughout his two years as the backup, it was common for those in the media and even the fanbase to call for the former five-star prospect to take over as the starter.
Yet, just as hard as it was for Manning to adjust as he waited his turn, it didn't make things any easier for his predecessor.
"I learned so much from Quinn in my two years behind him. I think he handled it like a pro. It's definitely not easy having me as the backup with all the media," Manning said. "I'm forever grateful for him. I actually texted him the other week for advice on two-minute, what kind of plays he likes to start with."
Never mind the constant criticism and intense microscope that Ewers was under in his time as the starter. One thing is clear about Ewers' legacy: he brought Texas back into national prominence, with back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.
Although he never found a way to help Texas get over the hump and make the national championship game, he now hands the keys over to Manning. Although he will be a first-year starter, the expectations in Austin have not lessened.
"I think it's a credit to Coach Sark and the way he's recruited and built the program. We have a bunch of good players, and follow his lead," Manning said. "This is a big-time conference. It's tough each week. But I think we've done a pretty good job. I'm hoping to carry that forward."