Arch Manning Receives National Award After Career Performance vs. Arkansas
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has experienced a level of pressure that might be unfathomable to some due to his last name, the media attention that surrounds his job and the high standard of the university he represents.
While there were moments, especially early in the season, when it seemed like the fame might have been too much for the redshirt sophomore, the way that Manning has been playing recently indicates that he has gotten his bearings and adjusted to the noise.
He was even recognized with a prestigious weekly award for his performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks last Saturday.
Manning earns Maxwell Award Player of the Week
After leading his team to a 52-37 victory over the Razorbacks, and his efficiency at commanding the Texas offense resulted in his selection as the Maxwell Award Player of the Week.
During the game, he completed 18 of 30 passes for a career high 389 yards and four touchdowns.
However, his passing wasn’t the only thing that qualified for Saturday’s highlight reel. Manning added both a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown against Arkansas, making him the first quarterback in Texas history to record a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in one game.
Following a tough 35-10 loss against the Georgia Bulldogs on the road the prior week, this dominant offensive showing might have been exactly what the Longhorns needed.
What’s next for the award winner?
The win could be the perfect way for Manning and his team to build momentum headed into their regular season finisher against the Texas A&M Aggies. While a win probably still couldn’t save their College Football Playoff chances, it would be a solid way to close out at home.
A&M’s defense will likely pose a much more serious threat to Manning’s offensive line and to this offensive unit at large, but the strides he has made in recent games could make a key difference.
While Manning has emphasized on multiple occasions that he does his best to block out the outside noise, winning an award for his level of play might help continue bolstering his confidence.
His last four conference matchups against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, Bulldogs and Razorbacks have been mostly promising, but his whole team will have to show up in unprecedented ways if the Longhorns are to get the job done against their highly ranked rivals this weekend in Austin, Texas.