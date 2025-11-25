Longhorns Country

Arch Manning Receives National Award After Career Performance vs. Arkansas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning led his team to a decisive victory at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium last week, and the college football world took notice.

Payton Blalock

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has experienced a level of pressure that might be unfathomable to some due to his last name, the media attention that surrounds his job and the high standard of the university he represents.

While there were moments, especially early in the season, when it seemed like the fame might have been too much for the redshirt sophomore, the way that Manning has been playing recently indicates that he has gotten his bearings and adjusted to the noise.

He was even recognized with a prestigious weekly award for his performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks last Saturday.

Manning earns Maxwell Award Player of the Week

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Mannin
Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) react after a touchdown during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After leading his team to a 52-37 victory over the Razorbacks, and his efficiency at commanding the Texas offense resulted in his selection as the Maxwell Award Player of the Week.

During the game, he completed 18 of 30 passes for a career high 389 yards and four touchdowns. 

However, his passing wasn’t the only thing that qualified for Saturday’s highlight reel. Manning added both a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown against Arkansas, making him the first quarterback in Texas history to record a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in one game. 

Following a tough 35-10 loss against the Georgia Bulldogs on the road the prior week, this dominant offensive showing might have been exactly what the Longhorns needed. 

What’s next for the award winner?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Mannin
Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The win could be the perfect way for Manning and his team to build momentum  headed into their regular season finisher against the Texas A&M Aggies. While a win probably still couldn’t save their College Football Playoff chances, it would be a solid way to close out at home.

A&M’s defense will likely pose a much more serious threat to Manning’s offensive line and to this offensive unit at large, but the strides he has made in recent games could make a key difference. 

While Manning has emphasized on multiple occasions that he does his best to block out the outside noise, winning an award for his level of play might help continue bolstering his confidence. 

His last four conference matchups against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, Bulldogs and Razorbacks have been mostly promising, but his whole team will have to show up in unprecedented ways if the Longhorns are to get the job done against their highly ranked rivals this weekend in Austin, Texas. 

Published
Payton Blalock
PAYTON BLALOCK

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

