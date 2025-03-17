Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Sends Touching Message to Quinn Ewers
The Texas Longhorns are now fully Arch Manning's team, as the former top recruit prepares to take over the starting quarterback job.
However, he hasn't forgotten where he came from as he takes this next step forward.
For the first two years of his collegiate career, Manning served as the backup to Quinn Ewers, who's now off to the NFL. Ewers leaves Texas as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in program history, passing for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns over his three seasons in burnt orange.
Just six weeks ahead of his NFL dreams coming true, Ewers celebrated his 22nd birthday on Saturday, and his former backup gave him a heartfelt message on his big day.
"Happy bday @quinn_ewers thanks for being a good guy," Manning wrote on an Instagram story, which Ewers later reposted.
The two quarterbacks clearly share a close bond, as one would expect after they played together for two years. Even with Ewers NFL-bound, they'll probably remain friends for years to come.
Ewers was previously seen as a potential first-round pick, but a rough 2024 season has led to him sliding down to the middle rounds in many projections. Some have him as high as the second round, but he could also go in the third or fourth.
In contrast, Manning is already seen as a future No. 1 overall pick despite throwing less than 100 collegiate passes to this point. Being part of NFL royalty - he's Peyton and Eli's nephew and Archie's grandson - is undeniably a huge reason for the hype surrounding him, but he has sky-high potential on his own. He was the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, and he's given no reason to doubt his potential yet.
The Longhorns move into the Manning era with national championship ambitions, but they shouldn't forget what Ewers did for them.
