Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Sends Touching Message to Quinn Ewers

The Texas Longhorns' two quarterbacks share a special bond.

Jon Alfano

April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn Ewers (3) throw passes while warming up ahead of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins-Imagn Images via American Statesman
April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn Ewers (3) throw passes while warming up ahead of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins-Imagn Images via American Statesman / Sara Diggins/Imagn Images via American-Statesman
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns are now fully Arch Manning's team, as the former top recruit prepares to take over the starting quarterback job.

However, he hasn't forgotten where he came from as he takes this next step forward.

For the first two years of his collegiate career, Manning served as the backup to Quinn Ewers, who's now off to the NFL. Ewers leaves Texas as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in program history, passing for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns over his three seasons in burnt orange.

Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning
Quarterbacks Quinn Ewers (3) and Arch Manning (16) talk during the first Texas Longhorns football practice of 2023 at the Frank Denius Fields on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Monday, March 6, 2023. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Just six weeks ahead of his NFL dreams coming true, Ewers celebrated his 22nd birthday on Saturday, and his former backup gave him a heartfelt message on his big day.

"Happy bday @quinn_ewers thanks for being a good guy," Manning wrote on an Instagram story, which Ewers later reposted.

The two quarterbacks clearly share a close bond, as one would expect after they played together for two years. Even with Ewers NFL-bound, they'll probably remain friends for years to come.

Ewers was previously seen as a potential first-round pick, but a rough 2024 season has led to him sliding down to the middle rounds in many projections. Some have him as high as the second round, but he could also go in the third or fourth.

In contrast, Manning is already seen as a future No. 1 overall pick despite throwing less than 100 collegiate passes to this point. Being part of NFL royalty - he's Peyton and Eli's nephew and Archie's grandson - is undeniably a huge reason for the hype surrounding him, but he has sky-high potential on his own. He was the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, and he's given no reason to doubt his potential yet.

The Longhorns move into the Manning era with national championship ambitions, but they shouldn't forget what Ewers did for them.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

feed

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Home/Football