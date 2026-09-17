Texas Longhorns Assistant Coach Johnny Nansen Charged With DWI After Ohio State Game

The Texas Longhorns are dealing with an off-the-field issue after their memorable comeback over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told the media on Thursday that co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Johnny Nansen was arrested for a misdemeanor DWI on Wednesday evening.

The news comes a few days before the Longhorns are set to host UTSA in Austin for the final non-conference game of the regular season.

Nansen, who joined Texas in 2024, was not at the team's practice on Thursday.

Will Johnny Nansen Return to the Texas Sideline vs. UTSA?

Texas Longhorns linebackers coach Johnny Nansen against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian called Nansen's arrest an "unfortunate situation."

"We had an unfortunate situation last evening. Coach Nansen was charged with a misdemeanor DWI," Sarkisian said. "We obviously are aware of the situation. I'm still gathering facts. I'm still monitoring the situation. We're obviously disappointed, but that's all I really have on that at this time."

Sarkisian added that he's not sure if Nansen will be back on the sidelines in time for the UTSA game.

"I don't know yet," Sarkisian said. "We're still gathering information and monitoring the situation. We'll have more for you as we get closer to the ball game."

Who is Johnny Nansen?

Texas Longhorns linebackers coach Johnny Nansen against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Nansen, 52, played linebacker at Washington State during his college career. He's made coaching stops at Idaho, Idaho State and Washington. While with the Huskies, Nansen earned the title of assistant head coach before taking on that same role at USC.

He then became the defensive line coach for the UCLA Bruins in 2020 before being hired as the defensive coordinator at Arizona in 2022.

Nansen is one of the top assistant coaches on Sarkisian's staff. He called the defense in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan at the end of last season after the team parted ways with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. He helped bridge the gap after Will Muschamp had just arrived and had yet to install his own defense.

"Coach Nansen will call the defense," Sarkisian said last season. "I don't think that would be fair to coach Muschamp to come in and call somebody else's defense, and we just don't have quite enough time to get that thing installed. So Coach Nansen will call it. He's got a great staff around him, with Coach Clark, Coach Baker, Coach Hudson."

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