Texas Longhorns Assistant Reacts to Recruiting Wins over Georgia Bulldogs
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns made major recruiting headlines on Tuesday during SEC Media Days by landing two of the best defensive prospects in the 2026 class.
While landing a commitment from Georgia native and five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson was in the cards leading up to his announcement on The Pat McAfee, the real shock for Texas fans came later in the day with the commitment of five-star defensive lineman James "JJ" Johnson, who flipped from the Georgia Bulldogs.
This marked two recruiting wins over Georgia in the same day for the Longhorns, and a pair of Texas assistant coaches celebrated accordingly.
LaAllen Clark, Chris Gilbert React to Texas Recruiting Wins
Clark, Texas' new edge coach from Ohio State, hopped on social media after Johnson's flip by tagging Longhorns defensive line coach Kenny Baker, who has played a major role on the recruiting trail for Texas since being hired.
"Chill!" Clark wrote to Baker.
Chris Gilbert, the Special Assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian, also shared his reaction by praising Gilbert's recruiting momentum.
Take a look:
Baker joined Texas in Jan. 2024 after the departure of Bo Davis and has proven to be one of the best hires in the Steve Sarkisian era.
As for Clark, he brings some high-level ability to the defensive coaching staff, something that's already being shown this offseason.
J.T. Tuimoloau, Clark's former star defensive star at Ohio State, is set to begin his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts after being a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. During the Scouting Combine, Tuimoloau had high praise for Clark, saying that Texas "stole" him from the Buckeyes.
"Are you from Texas? Yeah, y’all stole one, y’all stole one," Tuimoloau told the reporter. "Coach Clark, that’s my guy. He came in with a chip on his shoulder, all the ranks he’s been through coaching on the college ranks. He knows a lot. You guys are getting one of the best coaches. I mean he was under Coach (Larry Johnson) so he knows ball. He’s going to go there and contribute big time. He’s very energetic. He’s young but he knows the game from my eyes in a way. That’s my guy, and I still talk to him to this day. I’m sending all the prayers and just blessings over to him and his room. I’m excited to see what he does and I’ll have to check it out some time."
Texas will face off with Clark's former Ohio State Buckeyes in the regular-season opener on Aug. 30.