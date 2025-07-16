Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Honors Flood Victims at SEC Media Days
A select few Texas Longhorns players and coaches are proudly representing the program at SEC Media Days in Atlanta this week, but considering recent events, it can be hard to focus on football right now.
Over the weekend of July Fourth, the Guadalupe River rapidly surged and caused devastating flooding throughout the middle of Texas. As of Tuesday, the floods have resulted in more than 130 confirmed deaths. Twenty-seven of those deaths tragically came from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp situated on the river.
The tragedy has rocked the entire state, and the Longhorns leaders are doing what they can to show support.
Steve Sarkisian Pays Tribute to Flood Victims
On Tuesday, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian paid tribute to those affected by the floods back home to start his press conference.
"I think before I get started, I'd be remiss if I didn't address Central Texas and the thoughts and prayers with those families, those communities that have been affected by the recent devastating flooding," Sarkisian said. "They'll always have our continued support, and, like I said, thoughts and prayers for all affected and continued support as we go."
Then later on "The Paul Finebaum Show," Sarkisian went into more detail about his thoughts on the tragedy.
“When things like that occur – when natural disasters occur and this flash flood occurred – you can feel the enormity of the rain even in Austin,” Sarkisian said. “This is a lot of rain. … It was constant for days. When you heard about the flooding and knowing in that region, the amount of summer camps that are taking place with children and obviously, Camp Mystic and the girls at that camp. But the communities – the RV parks, the communities and the amount of damage that occurred – all you can do in that moment is pray for them because you almost feel helpless.
“And even when we wanted to help afterwards, they only wanted the professionals there to deal with the damage. Thoughts and prayers with everybody involved. There are so many Longhorns that were affected in many different ways. We just want to continue to support them and celebrate those that we can in the best way that we can. But a very difficult time, for sure.”
Sarkisian isn't alone in showing support for those affected by the floods. Last week, star safety Michael Taaffe partnered with local burger chain P. Terry's to sign autographs and talk with those affected by the tragedy. Quarterback Arch Manning also made a donation to help the victims.