Texas Longhorns Battling Arch-Rival For Star Transfer Portal RB

As Texas football approaches the offseason, the team will soon look to the transfer portal after losing many of its own players over the past few weeks. A group the Longhorns will need to prioritize in their portal search is running backs, after the team's top two players at the position announced they were departing the team.

One talent Texas will pursue is North Texas transfer and former three-star running back Caleb Hawkins. Although Texas is a likely contender for most major prospects in the portal, they will have to battle other schools as they look to acquire new players, including one conference rival in their pursuit of Hawkins.

Texas and Oklahoma Compete for Caleb Hawkins

Sep 20, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; North Texas Mean Green running back Caleb Hawkins (24) runs for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

After finishing his freshman season with 1,434 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns (25 rushing and four receiving), it should come as no surprise that Hawkins is receiving plenty of attention. This attention includes the Longhorns and, according to On3, the Oklahoma Sooners, both of which are looking to bolster their backfields heading into next season.

Oklahoma failed to have a running back rush for more than five hundred yards this season, but had three players run for more than 400 yards. Only two of these players, though, were running backs, sophomore Xavier Robinson and freshman Tory Blaylock, while the third was quarterback John Mateer. Blaylock led the team with 480 rush yards this season, averaging four yards per carry.

Now, perhaps looking for a more standout talent to support Mateer, assuming he returns to Oklahoma instead of declaring for the draft, the Sooners are now looking towards Hawkins.

Texas and Oklahoma will not be Hawkins' only suitors chasing after him this offseason, but they are two of the higher-caliber names to throw their hats in the ring. As Hawkins prepares to likely join a power four program, the Longhorns and Sooners are two very possible scenarios.

Texas is in bigger need of new running talent after the team's top two running backs, Tre Wisner and CJ Baxter, declared they would be entering the portal. Though the Longhorns will have five-star recruit Derrek Cooper with the team next season, they will still look to the portal to find more experienced help.

The question now is, can the Longhorns make a better case for themselves to a running back like Hawkins, or will they let an SEC opponent and long-time rival take the high-level transfer instead? The next few weeks should be full of movement for Texas, which is looking to return to the College Football Playoff next season after missing out this past year.