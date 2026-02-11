Texas Longhorns RB Raleek Brown Announces Jersey Number

The Texas Longhorns' running back room will look much different later this fall when the the 2026 season begins.

Texas added a pair of transfer portal running backs in Arizona State's Raleek Brown and NC State's Hollywood Smothers.

And as these two get adjusted to their new homes, at least one of them will also be sporting a new number on his jersey as well.

Texas RB Raleek Brown Reveals Jersey Number

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a post on Instagram that showed his new locker space at the Texas football facility, Brown revealed that he will be wearing No. 0 next season. He wore No. 3 at Arizona State this past season.

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. wore No. 0 the past few seasons but both players departed via the NFL Draft and transfer portal, respectively.

Brown now gets the coveted number as a result, and it will be interesting to see who will wear it on defense next season.

New #Texas RB Raleek Brown will wear No. 0 for the Longhorns in 2026, he posts via IG. pic.twitter.com/ykHoBHpEUd — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) February 11, 2026

Brown and Smothers figure to be a one-two punch at running back next season. Though one player will have to officially receive the "start" in the first game of the year against Texas State, it's likely that Steve Sarkisian and new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke will lean on both in committee-like approach.

Brown was limited to just two games in 2024 with Arizona State due to a hamstring injury that forced him to utilize a medical redshirt. He did not play for the Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl against Texas that season.

Brown had just nine carries for 42 yards in 2024 but bounced back in a major way this past season.

He finished the 2025 campaign with 186 carries for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns along with 34 catches for 239 yards and two more scores.

Brown showed some explosive capabilty that could do wonders for a Texas rushing attack that struggled this past season.

He had four 100-yard rushing games in 2025, highlighted by a career-best night against Colorado when he posted 22 carries for 255 yards and a touchdown along with adding a 33-yard touchdown catch through the air.

After Brown signed with Texas, many fans thought that the Longhorns were done with adding to the running back room out of the portal, but instead came out of nowhere and flipped Smothers from Alabama.

The fact that both players have faith in the plan that Sarkisian has for them next season should excite Texas fans about what's to come at that position this fall.