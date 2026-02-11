Texas Longhorns RB Raleek Brown Announces Jersey Number
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns' running back room will look much different later this fall when the the 2026 season begins.
Texas added a pair of transfer portal running backs in Arizona State's Raleek Brown and NC State's Hollywood Smothers.
And as these two get adjusted to their new homes, at least one of them will also be sporting a new number on his jersey as well.
Texas RB Raleek Brown Reveals Jersey Number
In a post on Instagram that showed his new locker space at the Texas football facility, Brown revealed that he will be wearing No. 0 next season. He wore No. 3 at Arizona State this past season.
Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. wore No. 0 the past few seasons but both players departed via the NFL Draft and transfer portal, respectively.
Brown now gets the coveted number as a result, and it will be interesting to see who will wear it on defense next season.
Brown and Smothers figure to be a one-two punch at running back next season. Though one player will have to officially receive the "start" in the first game of the year against Texas State, it's likely that Steve Sarkisian and new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke will lean on both in committee-like approach.
Brown was limited to just two games in 2024 with Arizona State due to a hamstring injury that forced him to utilize a medical redshirt. He did not play for the Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl against Texas that season.
Brown had just nine carries for 42 yards in 2024 but bounced back in a major way this past season.
He finished the 2025 campaign with 186 carries for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns along with 34 catches for 239 yards and two more scores.
Brown showed some explosive capabilty that could do wonders for a Texas rushing attack that struggled this past season.
He had four 100-yard rushing games in 2025, highlighted by a career-best night against Colorado when he posted 22 carries for 255 yards and a touchdown along with adding a 33-yard touchdown catch through the air.
After Brown signed with Texas, many fans thought that the Longhorns were done with adding to the running back room out of the portal, but instead came out of nowhere and flipped Smothers from Alabama.
The fact that both players have faith in the plan that Sarkisian has for them next season should excite Texas fans about what's to come at that position this fall.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7