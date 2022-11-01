Skip to main content

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Tabbed as Maxwell Award Semifinalist

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is being recognized ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats.

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson has established himself as one of the best players in college football this season.

Now, it's clear his talents are being recognized.

Robinson was tabbed as a semifinalist for the 2022 Maxwell Award, Maxwell Football Club Executive Director Mark Wolpert announced Monday.

The award is given annually to the best player in college football. Robinson is one of 20 semifinalists for the award, joining elite players like Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Michigan running back Blake Corum and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Robinson could become the fifth Longhorn to win the award, potentially joining Tommy Nobis (1965), Ricky Williams (1998), Vince Young (2005) and Colt McCoy (2009). However, the junior running back is the first-ever Longhorn to be a two-time semifinalist.

Robinson is currently 11th in the country in rushing yards (920) and rushing attempts (162) but is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (11). With 1,200 total yards, he is also third in college football in combined rushing and receiving yardage.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sam Ehlinger
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Shows Promise in NFL Debut

Indianapolis Colts lose 17-16 heartbreaker in Sam Ehlinger’s first career NFL Start.

By Adam Glick
USATSI_19280880
Play
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Kansas State

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
Steve Sarkisian
Play
Football

Looking at Tickets Prices for Texas-Kansas State

Texas fans making the trip to Manhattan should look to SI Tickets to find deals to attend Saturday's game.

By Matthew Postins

The Longhorns will visit the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. Kickoff in Manhattan is set for 6 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Sam Ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Shows Promise in NFL Debut

Indianapolis Colts lose 17-16 heartbreaker in Sam Ehlinger’s first career NFL Start.

By Adam Glick
USATSI_19280880
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Kansas State

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Looking at Tickets Prices for Texas-Kansas State

Texas fans making the trip to Manhattan should look to SI Tickets to find deals to attend Saturday's game.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19280882
Football

Longhorns Move in Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 9 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Jalin Flores
Baseball

Standout Performers From Longhorns 24-1 Fall Ball Win Over San Jacinto

The Longhorns finished up their second fall ball game in dominant fashion against San Jacinto.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_17237221
Football

Steve Sarkisian Praises 'Fantastic Player,’ Wildcats RB Deuce Vaughn

Steve Sarkisian had plenty of praise for Wildcats' running back Deuce Vaughn ahead of Saturday's game.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Bijan Robinson
Football

Texas vs. TCU Week 11 Kickoff Time Announced

The Longhorns will host the Horned Frogs in a night time game in Week 11.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19324437
Football

Longhorns Week 10 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats

The Wildcats will field one of the more dangerous Big 12 teams in 2022.

By Matt Galatzan