Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Tabbed as Maxwell Award Semifinalist

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson has established himself as one of the best players in college football this season.

Now, it's clear his talents are being recognized.

Robinson was tabbed as a semifinalist for the 2022 Maxwell Award, Maxwell Football Club Executive Director Mark Wolpert announced Monday.

The award is given annually to the best player in college football. Robinson is one of 20 semifinalists for the award, joining elite players like Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Michigan running back Blake Corum and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Robinson could become the fifth Longhorn to win the award, potentially joining Tommy Nobis (1965), Ricky Williams (1998), Vince Young (2005) and Colt McCoy (2009). However, the junior running back is the first-ever Longhorn to be a two-time semifinalist.

Robinson is currently 11th in the country in rushing yards (920) and rushing attempts (162) but is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (11). With 1,200 total yards, he is also third in college football in combined rushing and receiving yardage.

The Longhorns will visit the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. Kickoff in Manhattan is set for 6 p.m. CT.

