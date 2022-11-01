How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns hit the road to continue Big 12 action when they face Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

The Longhorns (5-3, 3-2 in Big 12) are coming off a bye week, which gave them time to recalibrate after a loss to Oklahoma State that ended any outside chance of making the College Football Playoff. It didn’t hamper Texas’ chances of earning a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game — at least not yet. With two losses, Texas remains a game out of second place. But, from here forward, the Longhorns are going to have to win all four games to have a shot at reaching Arlington.

Kansas State (6-2, 4-1) is now second in the Big 12 after destroying Oklahoma State, 48-0, last Saturday in Manhattan. It was one of the most lopsided AP Top 25 games in history, and the Wildcats showed just how dominant they could be. The fact that Kansas State did it with backup quarterback Will Howard says something about the depth of the team. Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez was out after suffering an injury against TCU two weeks ago.

The Wildcats have plenty of incentive to keep winning, too. They’re in second place by themselves, and if they win out, they’re heading to Arlington.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns' matchup against the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas minus-2.5

Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline: Texas -150 (-118), Kansas State +150 (-110)

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 158 or 200 and SXM App channel 954.

