Texas Longhorns Ex Byron Murphy II Signs Rookie Contract with Seattle Seahawks
AUSTIN -- Byron Murphy II took one of the biggest first steps of his professional career last week by getting selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.
The second step came on Friday when he officially put pen to paper.
The former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle signed his rookie contract with the Seahawks, who selected him with the 16th overall pick. Seattle began rookie camp festivities on Friday, giving Seahawks and Texas fans alike a chance to see Murphy suit up for the first time as an NFL player.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Murphy is signing a four-year, $16 million deal with Seattle.
"The Seahawks have agreed to terms with No. 16 overall pick Byron Murphy II on a four-year, $16,083,122 million fully guaranteed contract with a fifth-year option, per source," Pelissero tweeted.
The team shared a video of Murphy doing drills in his new Seahawks threads. Take a look:
Many first-round draft picks don't sign with their respective teams right away to contract negotiations or other reasons, but it's clear the Seahawks and Murphy both wanted to get this thing done.
He'll now join a talented defensive unit that's looking to turn things around in the first season under head coach Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks boast Leonard Williams, Boye Mafe, Uchenna Nwosu, Dre'Mont Jones and Jarran Reed in the defensive front while Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Jordan Love commanded the backend.
Despite all the talent around him, Murphy's new contract shows that the Seahawks expect big things his rookie season.