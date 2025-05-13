Former Texas Longhorns OL Could Be Major Steal of NFL Draft
A program-recrod 12 Texas Longhorns were taken in the 2025 NFL draft, breaking a previous program record of 11. Of those, one late-round pick is trying to prove he could be a major steal.
Offensive tackle Cameron Williams was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 31st pick in the sixth round of the draft. Williams, who was once considered to be capable of being as high as a first-round pick, saw his draft stock slip later in the season, leading to his late selection by the defending Super Bowl champions.
Standing at 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds with hands that measure over 11 inches, Williams is a physical specimen. In 2024, he was named the full-time starter at right tackle with the Longhorns for the first time in his career allowing five sacks, three hits, and 18 hurries in 15 games according to Pro Football Focus. Despite his impressive physicality, scouts had questions about his technique going into the draft.
"Williams’ blend of desirable physical traits but subpar bend and foot quickness make him a tougher pro projection," Williams' NFLcombine profile said. "The technique will likely need a full year of work to help mitigate the aforementioned deficiencies and allow his traits to speak more loudly."
While a prime example of the physicality necessary to make it in the NFL, Williams was seen as a question mark for NFL teams. This lead to his drop to the sixth round, despite combine projections placing him as a pick in the fourth round.
On a scale of eight, Williams was awarded a draft grade of 6.14, labeling him as a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter. With a coaching staff that has a history of developing impressive offensive lines in Philadelphia, Williams may have found the near-perfect place to reach his potential.
“Rare size-length component at play, so you have to give him the benefit of the doubt with more experience," an NFC area scout said.
Williams recently participated in Philadelphia's rookie minicamp where he was seen taking reps at right tackle. Currently at the top of the depth chart at right tackle for the Eagles is NFL veteran, and two-time All-Pro, Lane Johnson.
Johnson is the longest tenured player under contract on the Eagles, and recently signed a one-year extension through 2027. Williams now has the opportunity to learn from one of the best in the NFL.
The Eagles will open up the 2025 season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.