Texas Gets Big News About In-State Five-Star-Plus Recruit

The Texas Longhorns continue to make recruiting headlines as spring practice rolls on.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have been very aggressive pursuing talent in the class of 2027 and have put together the 11th-best class in the nation for that cycle.

The Longhorns will only climb from there, and that ascension was aided by some huge recruiting news that dropped yesterday,

No. 1 Cornerback in Class of 2027 Includes Texas in Final Top-Six

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian stands with his team after a game against the Florida Gators | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Class of 2027 cornerback John Meredith announced his final top-six via Hayes Fawcett on X.

NEWS: Five-Star Plus+ CB John Meredith III is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 175 CB from Arlington, TX is ranked as the No. 1 CB and a Top 3 Recruit on all websites



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/pU8dpck9kU pic.twitter.com/emYdbtDCa4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 17, 2026

The Longhorns were included, which is no surprise to anyone who has been following Meredith's recruiting journey.

Meredith is the undisputed No.1 cornerback in his class and is considered a top-five player in the nation by every major recruiting website. He achieved Rivals' five-star plus ranking, meaning he is unanimously considered one of the best players in the country.

Texas was one of the first schools to offer the Arlington, TX product, doing so back in 2024. The Longhorns have been in hot pursuit since then and Meredith has reciprocated, making several visits to Austin.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, Texas A&M beat them punch and offered Meredith first. The Aggies have had the inside track on him ever since, though the Longhorns have put up quite the fight and certainly remain in the running for the elite defensive back.

What Makes Meredith so Good?

Meredith is the prototypical modern cornerback.

He possesses incredibly long arms on his 6'2 frame which allows him to swallow up receivers and make plays on the ball.

He has elite explosion that allows him to make plays underneath and pairs it with ridiculous long spee that makes him impossible to burn down the field.

He is scheme-independent and can do anything a defensive coordinator would ask an outside cornerback to do.

Meredith's thin build does not prevent him from being an active participant in the run game nor does it stop him from blowing up perimeter screens.

He shows impressive pre- and post-snap cognition, understanding plays before they happen and shutting them down.

He uses his hands well and has an advanced understanding of how to avoid flags in coverage.

Meredith is transferring from Trinity High School in Euless, Texas to 2024 state champion North Crowley in Fort Worth. With more impressive corners across from him, scouts may see even more on-ball production from him as a senior.

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