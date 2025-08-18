Texas Longhorns AD Chris Del Conte Receiving Major Contract Extension
The turnaround that the University of Texas at Austin has seen in the athletic department since the hiring of current athletic director Chris Del Conte has been unbelievable.
Coming to the Forty Acres in 2017 after a near decade-long stint as the TCU Horned Frogs' athletic director, the Texas Longhorns have regained their spot as one of the nation's most feared teams, regardless of what sport they are partaking in.
Del Conte has put together a productive decade during his time in the state capital, and another decade of elite performance seems to be on the horizon.
Texas Board of Regents Set To Approve Contract Extension For Del Conte
As first reported in a post on X by Inside Texas, the University of Texas System Board of Regents are set to approve a contract extension for Del Conte at an upcoming meeting.
The deal is expected to keep Del Conte at Texas through the year 2036, and will boost his salary by a staggering 18.4 percent.
Here are the full details:
The deal includes the whole shebang, complete with an automobile option, performance incentives starting in 2031, and club memberships to various groups around the university.
And if there is anyone that deserves the honor, it's by far Del Conte.
Since his hiring, he has brought in two notable head coaches that have gradually improved the direction of the Longhorns' football and baseball teams.
After firing former Longhorns head coach Tom Herman, Del Conte hit the jackpot by landing Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to fulfill the duty, and boy, has he ever.
Since Sarkisian's hiring, Texas has seen a massive rise in the AP Top 25 and has made their home in the top five spot of the lists. The team is 38-17 overall, and 24-11 against conference opponents, which included and masterful debut season last year, their first as a part of the Southeastern Conference.
The past two seasons have each resulted in the Burnt Orange advancing to the College Football Playoff Semifinals, coming up short to the Washington Huskies and Ohio State Buckeyes, respectively, both following years where the Horns only suffered one conference loss the entire regular season.
Last summer, Del Conte pulled off the shock of the year by naming Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle the school's new coach on the diamond, just hours after Schlossnagle had led A&M to a College World Series runner-up against the Tennessee Volunteers, and after Texas had fired David Pierce shortly after the Longhorns lost to the Aggies in the 2024 College Station Regional.
The move turned out to be the right one, especially given the two's history while they were both on staff at TCU, as "Schloss" led the Horns baseball team to a 44-14 record and was the No. 1-ranked team for a majority of the 2025 season, before losing to the UTSA Roadrunners in the Los Angeles Super Regional.
As great as coaches and players that the University of Texas at Austin has seen come and go over the past few recent years, the success eventually can all be traced back to one man.