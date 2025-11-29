Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons Calls Out Texas A&M Player: 'He's a Loser'
Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons has been no stranger to trash talk during his time on the Forty Acres.
And after Friday's 27-17 win over the Texas A&M Aggies, Simmons delivered arguably his best soundbite yet.
When asked about comments made by Texas A&M offensive tackle Ar'maj Reed-Adams where he called the Longhorns "cowards" for their midfield celebration at Kyle Field last season, Simmons didn't hold back.
Colin Simmons on Ar'maj Reed-Adams: "He's a Loser"
“What’s his name? I don’t even know his name, he’s a sixth year. … He lost. He’s a loser," Simmons said of Reed-Adams.
Reed-Adams said earlier in the week leading up to the game that "coward do what cowards do" when referring to the Longhorns celebrating on the Texas A&M logo at Kyle Field after last season's 17-7 win.
Simmons was unsurprisingly a massive force off the edge for Texas against the Aggies, finishing with three total tackles (two solo), one sack, a pass breakup and three quarterback hits on Marcel Reed.
Simmons now has 11 sacks this season and extends his streak of four straight games in SEC play with a sack.
As for the Texas defense, Pete Kwiatkowski's unit stepped up in the second half and played complementary after the Longhorns offense started to come alive. Texas held Texas A&M to below 20 points for just the second time this season while forcing two turnovers, both of which came on interceptions from Reed in the fourth quarter when the Aggies were trying to rally.
Texas 6-0 vs. Rivals Since Last Season
The Longhorns have now beaten all three of their biggest rivals (Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arkansas) in the same season for the second straight year. Texas Longhorns on SI asked Simmons after the game about what this means to him and the team.
"It was a good win. Great win," Simmons said. "All the wins we don't got, like you said, all the rivalry wins. We take that to heart, and stuff like that, the Texas tradition. It feels great. It feels great to be enamored with the team, to be together with the team and just play, go out there and play for each other."
Simmons and the Longhorns will now await their College Football Playoff fate. Texas might need some help to sneak into the bracket, but there's no doubt that the team has a quality resume to show the committee.
Simmons will have a chance to add to his team-leading sack total if the Longhorns find themselves in the 12-team playoff when its all said and done.