Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies Live In-Game Updates
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have a chance to do something special on Friday night.
In front of over 100,000-strong and a sell-out crowd, Texas welcomes its arch-rival, Texas A&M Aggies, to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, hoping to pull off a major upset.
Should the Longhorns win, it would keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive and simultaneously keep the Aggies out of the SEC Championship Game.
If the Aggies take the win, they will officially punch their ticket to Atlanta, and likely maintain a top-4 spot and a bye in the College Football Playoff.
The Aggies were considered the favorites, with Texas sitting as a 2.5-point underdog heading into the game.
Most expect the Aggies to take the win as well. That said, this is a rivalry game, and in those kinds of matchups, everything is up for grabs.
Particularly in the Lone Star Showdown.
A Special Rivalry
Of course, it will be a difficult mountain to climb against the undefeated Aggies.
"We're playing an undefeated team in the Southeastern Conference, which is really hard to do," Sarkisian said. "They're a long-standing rival of ours. That's where our focus and energy are, and that's what we can control. I think the moment you start putting energy into things that are out of our control, man, you miss what's right in front of you. And this is too big a game, too special an opportunity (to do that)."
Coming into the game, the Aggies have won games in every way imaginable. Defensive rock fights, blow outs, offensive shootouts, and even coming from four-scores down to complete a historic comeback.
In other words, this isn't the 'same old Aggies' that most Longhorns fans are use to, and Steve Sarkisian knows they are going to be ready for a battle.
"Ton of credit to A&M and the job they've done to be undefeated up to this point," Sarkisian said. "I think Coach (Mike) Elko has done a fantastic job. Got a ton of respect for him and the way he's built that program. But that creates opportunity for us, and (we) wouldn't want it any other way than to have this ball game at home. ... I don't take games like this lightly. So like I said, we got some work to do."
You can follow along for live updates and the box score below after kick off from Campbell-Williams field.
Live Updates and Box Score
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Total
Texas A&M
Texas