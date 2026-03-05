A Look at the Texas Longhorns’ Most Important Returners on Defense

The transfer portal and NIL have changed the calculus of college football. Player retention is as important as player evaluation, and continuity is as important as ever.

The Texas Longhorns, like many teams, brought back several starters and star talents while adding impact players.

From sack artists to leading tacklers to ballhawks, let's see how much talent and production are returning for the 2026 season with the assistance of the projected defensive depth chart.

Defensive Line

Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Hero Kanu (93) reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The big name on Texas’s defense is edge rusher Colin Simmons, who has emerged as one of the nation’s premier pass rushers and is a potential All-American in 2026. He was the Longhorns’ leader in sacks (12.0) and tackles for loss (15.5) in 2025, returning elite production.

Last season, Texas had 41.0 sacks as a team, tied for sixth nationally and ranking third in the SEC. The leaders behind Simmons — linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and pass rushers Ethan Burke and Trey Moore — are headed to the NFL Draft.

However, the versatile Brad Spence (3.0 sacks, 6.0 TFLs) is returning for 2026, as are emerging edge rusher Lance Jackson and promising defensive tackle Hero Kanu. Adding Ian Geffrard from Arkansas at nose will help unlock the defense in the first year under Will Muschamp. Most importantly, Texas has depth with returners Alex January, Justus Terry and Colton Vasek.

The Longhorns’ returners totaled 27 sacks last season (65.9%) across every position. Similarly, Texas is returning 63.25% (52.5/83) of its tackles for loss from 2025, as the Longhorns’ defense is ready to bring the pressure in 2026.

Linebackers

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Four of Texas’s 10 defensive snap leaders are headed to the 2026 NFL draft or relocated through the transfer portal. Linebacker is a position that was heavily impacted.

Linebacker Liona Lefau, who left for Colorado, led the team in snaps in the box (432 snaps), followed by Hill with 417. Moore was fourth with 230, though he also lined up at the line of scrimmage. The most tenured returner is Ty’Anthony Smith, who played 376 snaps in the box; he started a pair of games last season, including the bowl game.

The middle of the defense was an area Texas heavily invested in over the offseason, adding Rasheem Biles from Pitt, Justin Cryer from Florida State and Markus Boswell from Akron. Spence and Smith will play important roles as linebackers, manning the middle of the field and containing the run on the outside.

Strong safety Jelani McDonald will also have a key role as a hybrid defender, though his role will be split — from the box, slot, outside corner and free safety — if Muschamp can be creative with his talent. He led the team in tackles (80) and is one of four returners, including Smith and Simmons, to accrue more than 30 last season.

Defensive Backs

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As mentioned, McDonald is a key returner for Texas, could be the leader of the safety room and is a candidate to wear the green dot in 2026. He led the team in interceptions (three) and PFF tackling grade (91.4).

Derek Williams Jr., Xavier Filsaime and Jonah Williams also make up Texas’s safety rotation, with the former two playing 100+ snaps up top and 200+ total snaps. All three have shown promise and will have a role on the team as returning players.

Another impact returner is nickel corner Graceson Littleton, who could be one of the Longhorns’ next stars. He stood out as a freshman and stuffed the stat sheet. The former four-star recruit had a team-high six passes defended, two interceptions, 47 tackles, three tackles for a loss and forced two fumbles.

Tied for the team-high in passes defended is cornerback Kade Phillips; he is expected to be a starter in 2026 and is one of two returners who recorded a PFF coverage grade over 80. He started three games in 2025. Returning corners Kobe Black and Warren Roberson will also have big roles.

Of the 16 interceptions Texas recorded in 2026 — tied for 12th in the country — nine were from returners (56.3%). As well, 26 of the 44 passes defensed were from returning players (59.1%).