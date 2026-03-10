Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons Has Grown in Key Area This Offseason

Colin Simmons joined the Texas Longhorns as a five-star recruit with lofty expectations. After dominating at Duncanville High School, he was a top-five edge rusher in the Class of 2024 and projected as a “multi-year impact player” at the Power Four level, according to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports.

Heading into his junior year, Simmons has established himself as one of the SEC’s premier defensive players. He is one of Texas’s top returning defensive players and is considered a top player nationwide.

As spring practices begin to kick off for the Longhorns, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian took to the podium to talk to the media about expectations for next season. Discussing Simmons, he highlighted that the star pass rusher has elevated his game in one key area that could transform Texas’s defense.

Colin Simmons’ Leadership ‘Impressed’ Steve Sarkisian for Year 3

Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There is a lot of change for Texas on defense this season. With Will Muschamp taking over as defensive coordinator and several starters joining through the transfer portal, the team is still trying to congeal.

“We're learning a new defensive scheme,” Sarkisian said. “And those guys, from Colin Simmons all the way down to the Tyler Atkinson, whose first day here, of like, what does that fire, that competitive spirit look like, feel like, to try to get it right every time through.”

With Simmons heading into his junior season, he is no longer an underclassman but rather one of the more tenured players within the program. Naturally, he will be taking on more responsibility as one of the leaders of the defense in 2026, though Sarkisian said he got a head start on that last season.

“I think Colin has really grown in that aspect,” Sarkisian said about Simmons’ leadership. “… We asked a little more of him last year, I asked a ton of him in December, getting ready for that bowl game … I’ve been very impressed with Colin.”

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with defensive linemen Colin Simmons after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Several starters opted out of the Cheez-It Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines: Anthony Hill Jr., Michael Taaffe, Trey Moore, Ethan Burke, Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau. Simmons was tasked with expanding his leadership, with veteran players at home in anticipation of the 2026 NFL draft.

Talent has never been a question for Simmons, and he has proven that ability is not either. As the 2027 NFL draft approaches, teams will want to know how well-rounded Simmons is on and off the field. Sarkisian is helping Simmons elevate himself in every aspect of his game.

“That's one of the parts of the process that I appreciate and value, is watching guys mature,” Sarkisian said. “It's easy to see the physical maturity on a lot of these guys. When they show up … their bodies change and all these, but I see the internal side of them a lot.”

“Colin's maturity has been something that I know he and his mom are very proud of, and we are very proud of, too. He's grown up a ton for us.”

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton in the second half at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Simmons is returning to Austin, Texas, after a season where he was named a second-team All-American and to the All-SEC First Team. He recorded career-high and team-high marks of 12.0 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

With this success, responsibility would naturally gravitate toward Simmons, and Sarkisian has made sure he is ready for it, preparing him last season ahead of the bowl game. Heading into 2026, Simmons and the Longhorns are prepared to make some noise as they attempt to return to the College Football Playoff.