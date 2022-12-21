Skip to main content

EDGE Colton Vasek Signs Letter of Intent with Texas Longhorns

A late addition to the program's 2023 recruiting class, EGDE Colton Vasek has officially signed with the Texas Longhorns.

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have officially secured a signature from 2023 Westlake (Austin, TX) EDGE Colton Vasek, who signed his letter of intent during Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

Vasek, who had originally committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Aug. 1, announced on Nov. 8 that he would be decommitting from Oklahoma to flip his commitment to Texas.

A four-star talent per 247Sports and On3’s recruiting rankings, Vasek was seen as a potential major addition for Texas’ 2023 recruiting class due to his Austin roots before he originally chose Oklahoma. He made his official visit to the Forty Acres on June 14, just four days after he visited Sooners coach Brent Venables and staff in Norman.

However, with Early Signing Day coming around the corner, Vasek had a clear change of heart and will now officially be staying home to begin his collegiate playing career.

At the time of his commitment, Vasek was the 21st commit in a Texas 2023 recruiting class headlined by Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback Arch Manning and DeSoto (TX) receiver Johntay Cook II.

