Longhorns Secure Commitment Flip from Ex OU 2023 EDGE Colton Vasek

The Texas Longhorns snagged a hometown recruit from their arch rivals on Tuesday.

The Texas Longhorns have already crushed the spirits of the Oklahoma Sooners once this year. A 49-0 shutout in the Red River Showdown was quite the shellacking.

But on Tuesday, the Longhorns stole something more than just the annual rivalry game from OU. 2023 Westlake (Austin, TX) EDGE Colton Vasek, who committed to the Sooners on Aug. 1, announced he is decommitting from Oklahoma and will flip his commitment to Texas.

The Longhorns now have eight recruits in the SI99 rankings, tied for the most in the country with the Alabama Crimson Tide

Vasek, a four-star talent per 247Sports and On3’s recruiting rankings, was seen as a potential major addition for Texas’ 2023 recruiting class due to his Austin roots before he originally chose Oklahoma. He made his official visit to the Forty Acres on June 14, just four days after he visited Sooners coach Brent Venables and staff in Norman. 

However, with National Signing Day coming around the corner on Feb. 1, Vasek had a clear change of heart and will now be staying home to begin his collegiate playing career. 

Vasek’s flip to the Longhorns comes on the heels of 2023 Seguin (Arlington, TX) safety Jamel Johnson announcing Monday that he has chosen to decommit from Texas to purse a collegiate career elsewhere.

Vasek is now the 21st commit in a Texas 2023 recruiting class headlined by Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback Arch Manning and DeSoto (TX) receiver Johntay Cook II.

