Skip to main content

Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Breaks Uncles Peyton and Eli's Passing Records

Arch Manning has eclipsed his uncles Eli and Peyton Manning's passing records at Isidore Newman High School

As if the hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning wasn't high enough already, the 2023 super recruit has added another impressive milestone to his resumé. 

On Friday night of Isidore Newman's matchup vs. Pearl River High School, Broke his two-time Super Bowl champion uncle Eli Manning's record of 7,268 career passing yards. 

But he didn't stop there. 

In the same half, Arch also surpassed his Super Bowl-winning uncle, Peyton Manning's record of 79 passing touchdowns. 

Manning entered the game just 110 yards and one touchdown shy of breaking both records, and it did take him long, surpassing each uncle's record by the end of the first quarter. 

By the end of the first quarter, Arch had thrown three touchdowns.

Arch ended the first half throwing for 279 yards and five touchdowns and had his team up 38-7 heading into the locker room. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19018333
Play
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Wants to Play' vs. West Virginia

Quinn Ewers will likely be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Mountaineers.

By Cole Thompson
Steve Sarkisian
Play
Football

Longhorns vs. Mountaineers Staff Predictions

The Longhorns Country staff provides its predictions for Saturday's Big 12 game between Texas and West Virginia.

By Matthew Postins
Agiye Hall
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns WR Agiye Hall 'Will Have A Role' Against West Virginia

Sarkisian discussed the continued emergence of Hall and the role he might play in the Texas offense.

By Connor Zimmerlee

As it stands now, Manning is on pace to shatter both records, with four regular-season games remaining on the schedule, as well as playoff football after that. 

Manning's next outing will come on October 7 against Belle Chasse.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

USATSI_19018333
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Wants to Play' vs. West Virginia

Quinn Ewers will likely be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Mountaineers.

By Cole Thompson
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Longhorns vs. Mountaineers Staff Predictions

The Longhorns Country staff provides its predictions for Saturday's Big 12 game between Texas and West Virginia.

By Matthew Postins
Agiye Hall
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns WR Agiye Hall 'Will Have A Role' Against West Virginia

Sarkisian discussed the continued emergence of Hall and the role he might play in the Texas offense.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_17226848
Football

West Virginia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 5

West Virginia will have a new-look defense in 2022

By Matt Galatzan
Malik Muhammad
Recruiting

Texas Commit Malik Muhammad Schedules Official Visits to Alabama and Texas A&M

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
jordan whittington 2
Football

Fan Nation Week 5 Big 12 Staff Predictions

While Texas prepares for West Virginia, the Fan Nation Big 12 staff has its predictions for the rest of the league's games.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19110590
Football

Should Texas Star RB Bijan Robinson Be Getting More Touches?

This season, Bijan Robinson has averaged nearly five fewer touches per game.

By Cole Thompson
Stojaković
Men's Basketball

Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković, Son of Ex-NBA Sharpshooter, Reveals Final 4

Andrej Stojaković made an official visit to the Texas Longhorns facilities on the weekend of Sept. 9 and was joined by his father, Peja Stojaković.

By Zach Dimmitt