Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Breaks Uncles Peyton and Eli's Passing Records

As if the hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning wasn't high enough already, the 2023 super recruit has added another impressive milestone to his resumé.

On Friday night of Isidore Newman's matchup vs. Pearl River High School, Broke his two-time Super Bowl champion uncle Eli Manning's record of 7,268 career passing yards.

But he didn't stop there.

In the same half, Arch also surpassed his Super Bowl-winning uncle, Peyton Manning's record of 79 passing touchdowns.

Manning entered the game just 110 yards and one touchdown shy of breaking both records, and it did take him long, surpassing each uncle's record by the end of the first quarter.

By the end of the first quarter, Arch had thrown three touchdowns.

Arch ended the first half throwing for 279 yards and five touchdowns and had his team up 38-7 heading into the locker room.

As it stands now, Manning is on pace to shatter both records, with four regular-season games remaining on the schedule, as well as playoff football after that.

Manning's next outing will come on October 7 against Belle Chasse.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.