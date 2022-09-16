Skip to main content

All in for Arch: Longhorns Spent Fortune on Manning's Recruiting Visit

The Longhorns made sure their money was where their mouth was when Manning made his official visit to Austin.

The feeling between the Texas Longhorns and 2023 quarterback commit Arch Manning is mutual, evident by his pledge to the program on June 23. 

But when the highly-touted Isidore Newman (New Orleans) signal-caller made his official visit to campus on June 17, the Longhorns made sure their money was where their mouth was. 

Per record obtained by The Athletic, Texas spent around a combined $630,000 on the two consecutive recruiting weekends, including $280,000 on the official visit Manning and nine other recruits took from June 24-26. 

These payments included luxury meals and a fancy breakfast at the home of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, a stay at the five-star Four Seasons Austin hotel in downtown, and a trip to Top Golf at The Domain. 

You can view a full breakdown of the costs here. 

Manning's commitment caused a domino effect in the Longhorns' 2023 recruiting class. Since his pledge in June, 14 players have announced their commitment to Texas, including some major names like DeSoto (Texas) receiver Johntay Cook, South Oak Cliff (Dallas) cornerback Malik Muhammad, Edgewater (Florida) running back Cedric Baxter, and Westgate (Louisiana) safety Derek Williams. 

Even with all the big names already committed, there's likely more to come. The Longhorns take on the UTSA Roadrunners at home Saturday at 7 p.m. C.T.

