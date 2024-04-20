'Pray to God!' What Deion Sanders Said About Texas Longhorns Latest Transfer Contact
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have reportedly contacted Colorado transfer cornerback Cormani McClain, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has watched his roster get flipped upside down this offseason with a number of players transferring out of the program. His typically candid approach when speaking with the media is allowing fans a better look at why some of these players, including McClain, might be headed out.
"I pray to god that he goes to a program that challenges him, as well as holds him accountable and develops him as a young man," Sanders said on DNVR Buffs Live. "Unfortunately, we weren't the program that could accomplish that."
The Longhorns already have talent in the secondary and at the cornerback position, but Steve Sarkisian will hardly complain about depth on defense. However, we've seen Sark and staff show what many might consider a zero tolerance policy when it comes to players being a distraction to Texas' culture, and Sanders' comments about McClain's accountability as a "young man" implies that there could be some things for the team to consider. Sarkisian has also made it clear that he and the staff are recruiting the person, not the player.
Maybe the Longhorns will see McClain in a way that doesn't reflect what Sanders said.
McClain was a five-star recruit out of Lakeland, Fla in the 2023 class. He played in nine games and made four starts for Sanders and the Buffs this past season while totaling 13 tackles and two passes defended.