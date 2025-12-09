Texas Could Already Be Closing in on New Running Backs Coach

The Texas Longhorns have parted ways with running backs coach Chad Scott after just one season, per FootballScoop.

Texas failed to produce a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in the Steve Sarkisian era and had a 100-yard rusher just one time this season. As a result, it was time to move on.

But shortly after the news broke of Scott's departure, reports surfaced about a potential name to watch as Texas begins the process of hiring a new running backs coach, and the Longhorns may not have to look far out of the SEC in order to get him.

Texas Reportedly Eyeing Former Florida RB Coach

Florida Gators associate head coach for running backs Jabbar Juluke looks on during fall football practice at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, former Florida running backs coach Jabbar Juluke is "among the possibilities" to replace Scott at Texas. He also served as Florida's associate head coach, meaning Juluke would bring some notable experience and leadership to the table.

The Kentucky Wildcats have also had eyes on Juluke after the hiring of head coach Will Stein, per Zenitz's report.

Following the firing of Billy Napier, Juluke was not retained by the Gators, who hired Tulane's Jon Sumrall as the program's next head coach.

But once Juluke's name surfaced, many Texas fans started thinking the same thing.

Could Texas Be Trying to Lure Florida RB Jadan Baugh?

Florida running back Jadan Baugh runs in for a touch down during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Longhorns hire Juluke, it could be signaling a major push to get Florida running back Jadan Baugh to enter the transfer portal and head to Austin.

The Longhorns saw firsthand what Baugh can do during the regular season, as he gashed their defense in Florida's 29-21 win over Texas, finishing with 27 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown along with three catches for 16 yards.

Baugh ended the regular season with a massive performance in a win over Florida State, posting a whopping 38 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He finished 2025 with 220 carries for 1,170 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner has shown he has the ability to raise his level of play in the biggest games but the Longhorns could form a true 1-2 punch by adding Baugh to the mix, a move that would give the team one of the top backfields in college football in the process.

Prioritizing Baugh says more about his ability and less about anything Wisner lacks. It's clear Wisner possesses elite toughness and physicality, and has proven he's a perfect culture fit at Texas. He will remain a vital piece of the Longhorn offense even if the team adds a running back out of the portal.

Time will tell how things play out on that front, but if Texas hires Juluke, it could be the first domino to fall.