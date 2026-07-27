Texas Longhorns Could Lose Easton Royal to Massive NIL Deal

The Texas Longhorns are still in process of finalizing their 2027 recruiting class with new additions but there's little doubt that the biggest priority for the coaching staff is retaining a player they already hold a commitment from.

Texas still has a hold on five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, though that grip might be slipping by the day. Recently named the No. 1 wideout in the class, Royal continues to field heavy interest from the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators, who have been trying to flip him away from Texas for months. LSU even received a recruiting prediction from Rivals to land Royal, though nothing has happened quite yet.

Through it all, Royal has remained committed to Texas since originally announcing his verbal pledge last November, but it might end up being a substantial NIL package that gets him to change his decision.

Easton Royal's NIL Projections Continue to Rise

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to reports from Rivals, LSU and Florida are willing to offer Royal up to $1.5 million in an attempt to flip him from Texas, a number that certainly feels right for the newly-appointed top receiver in the class.

If this happens, this leaves Texas with some tough, but simple options: match the offer and keep Royal or let him flip and turn attention elsewhere, like potentially flipping another top wideout in Indiana commit Monshun Sales.

Either way, the Longhorns will have to react with conviction. They can't afford to fall into a worst-case scenario that sees them lose Royal along with being unable to flip another top receiver. This would leave the team with one less five-star commit once again after No. 1 cornerback John Meredith III reclassified to 2026 in order to join the roster this upcoming season.

Texas only holds a commitment from two other wide receivers in the class outside of Royal with four-star Briceson Thrower Jr. and three-star Kyron Brown. There's no doubt that both are talented players, but if the Longhorns want to be at the top of college football where they feel they should belong, than retaining the best recruits is a requirement, not a bonus.

Unfortunately for fans of Texas, LSU and Florida, it's likely that Royal's recruitment will extend deeper into the 2026 season as he continues to watch how things play out for all three teams.

Perhaps a few more visits are in store for a recruitment that feels like it has lasted forever.

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