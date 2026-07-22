Critical Intel Regarding The Texas Recruiting Race for Elite WR Easton Royal

The critical fall season is nearly here for the Texas Longhorns, and with lofty expectations ahead for the program, it will be all hands on deck to ensure that the team is primed to return a national championship trophy back to Austin.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, while it will be easy to direct his attention solely to the task on hand, he must also be paying close attention to the future of his program as well. That includes on the recruiting trail, where the Longhorns currently have a top five class in the country, but retaining them through signing day is the priority.

No name is bigger on that list than Easton Royal, the top receiver in the class and current Longhorns commit. According to Sam Spiegelman of On3, no decision has been made yet, but it is down to three final schools.

Who is Easton Royal?

Texas Longhorns commit, and 5-star receiver Easton Royal posing with Texas Longhorns gloves | Easton Royal (@easton_3k) on X

Royal is one of the top recruits in the country, and for good reason, too. His talent level isn't to be doubted as he can perform across the entire field, using his speed to stretch the field vertically, while also running crisp routes that allow him to win matchups off the line of scrimmage.

Ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class, and is also ranked as the No. 3 overall recruit in the entire cycle. Perhaps more importantly than that for the Longhorns, Royal was an early commit to the program, making his pledge in November of last year, while the LSU Tigers were going through a coaching search. ,

His dominance is evident and he is one of th emost enticing prospects in the class, and seems to display that his talent will carry over flawlessly to the next level.

The Latest on What We Know About His Recruitment

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The race for Royal has been a long one, but the Longhorns are already at the finish line. It comes down to the Tigers and the Florida Gators in their pursuit to change his decision. If either of those teams were to make a flip, the Tigers would be the top choice, as they are working relentlessly to get him to stay home for his college years.

After the Longhorns lost out on the Monshun Sales recruitment, it became more apparent that the Longhorns would not have the extra resources and motivation to retain Royal in his commitment and land him for the Forty Acres.

Sources have told the Texas Longhorns On SI that this could be a long and drawn-out recruitment, with no immediate end in sight. As it stands now, sources within the Longhorns' buildings remain confident and unwavering that Royal will be a Longhorn when it is all said and done.

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