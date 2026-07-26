Every CFP Contender Has One Defining Trait — Does Texas Have It?

On paper, the Texas Longhorns should win the national championship easily in 2026.

Arch Manning ended the 2025 season looking the best he ever has since coming to Austin, Steve Sarkisian has been showing why he one of the country's most elite options at the head coaching position, and the star power that the rest of the team has shown on both sides of the line of scrimmage is downright incredible.

Add in all the transfers that they received over the offseason, from Cam Coleman to Rasheem Biles and their two running backs, and you get one of the most complete rosters in the entire nation.

And that alone should give them the edge whenever crunch time arrives in December.

What Sets the Longhorns Apart?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of other challengers in the College Football Playoff, there is typically a clear strength and a corresponding weakness, such as a dominant defense with a questionable front line on offense, or little to no depth on the bench once you get past the starting 22 on the field.

These problems do not show up on the radar for the Texas Longhorns.

The Horns put togehter the No. 3-ranked transfer portal class over this offseason, and despite the holes put in the team with their NFL draft departures, there's a reason that analysts such as Paul Finebaum have said that the Burnt Orange "have the goods in every department."

Thanks to the portal and another successful offseason of recruiting, those holes have been filled plentifully, and the second- and third-stringers on the depth chart have just as much potential to elevate to the starting role as the actual starters themselves - a testament to how loaded this Texas team really is in 2026.

And in the playoffs, assuming everyone is healthy, of course, that could be what gives Texas the edge. The well-roundedness and completeness of the team allow for a higher floor with more room to breathe if injury does happen to curse the team late in the year.

This can all be chalked up to the equally well-rounded coaching staff as Steve Sarkisian sets to begin year number six in Austin and the team welcomes back "Coach Boom" himself, Will Muschamp, both of them looking to restore the Horns to their former glory and secure their first championship since their illustrious 2005 run.

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