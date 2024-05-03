Texas Longhorns Transfer Target Damonic Williams Commits to Oklahoma Sooners
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have suffered defeat in the latest Red River recruiting battle.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, TCU defensive lineman transfer Damonic Williams has committed to Oklahoma, choosing the Sooners over the Longhorns. Williams had just recently wrapped up a visit to Texas.
The Longhorns have been adamant about building the defensive line this offseason. After the spring game, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian didn't hesitate to admit d-line depth was an area that needed to be addressed.
"The depth on the defensive line is not where we need it to be," Sarkisian said. Hopefully we can address that. That's a bit concerning. ... We don't have enough bodies. There's not enough big humans. It's simple math."
Texas already added Arizona transfers Bill Norton and Tiaoalii Savea, but a commitment from Williams certainly would've been greatly welcomed.
Williams has started 27 games since the start of the 2022 season, posting 60 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He played key role on TCU's defensive line during the aforementioned run to the CFP National Championship.
Texas has already lost defensive linemen T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy to the draft and will need to add some experience to what was one of the country's best run defenses last season. Barryn Sorrell, Ethan Burke, Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton and co. will be looking to replicate those results. Texas also added UTSA transfer Trey Moore and Arizona transfer Tiaoalii Savea to bolster a d-line that's also welcoming five-star freshman Colin Simmons.