Longhorns DB Ishmael Ibraheem Suspended Indefinitely

Redshirt freshman cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended indefinitely, per reports.

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns football program and head coach Steve Sarkisian received troubling news on Tuesday when redshirt freshman cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem was arrested by University police, per a report from KXAN News. 

Now, per an announcement from Sarkisian, Ibraheem has been suspended indefinitely from team activities.

“We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem,” Sarkisian said in a statement. “We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal and University processes.”

When asked for a statement by KXAN, Ibraheem's legal team had no comment.

Tuesday's arrest was just the latest in the troubled career of Ibraheem, who was arrested and suspended last season on allegations of releasing revenge porn.

Ibraheem was also arrested in high school on charges of carjacking and evading arrest.

For his career in Austin, Ibraheem has appeared in just two games, with just one appearance in 2022 in the season opener against Louisiana Monroe. 

Ibraheem's other appearance came against the Rice Owls last season. He was injured in that game, and forced to miss the remainder of the season.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

