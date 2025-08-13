Texas Longhorns Draw Lofty Comparison to SEC Powerhouse Program
With one year in the SEC under their belts, the Texas Longhorns have started to establish a serious reputation as one of the conference's powerhouses.
They have earned the No. 1 spot on the Preseason AP Poll, and their 2026 recruiting class currently holds the No. 5 spot on the Rivals Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings.
The Longhorns have made an immediate impact in the conference upon their arrival, which has led them to draw comparisons to one of its most prestigious programs.
Is Texas the new Alabama?
Ralph Russo, a Senior Writer for The Athletic, mentioned in a recent article that Texas has started to bear a resemblance to the well-respected Alabama Crimson Tide.
His reasoning revolves around the way in which their “talent conveyor belt” has started to function under head coach Steve Sarkisian’s reign. NIL has helped increase their power on the recruiting trail, which is mostly due to the fact that the Longhorns are among the highest funded programs in the nation. A reliable budget like theirs helps ensure that talented prospects continuously occupy crucial roster spots.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy reiterated Texas football’s access to financial resources, which exceeds that of every other college program besides Oregon and Texas A&M. Alabama’s amount of NIL money directed towards football is ranked as the 12th most in the nation.
The Crimson Tide claimed six national titles from 2009-2020 under former head coach Nick Saban, making their program the standard when it came to college football. Saban served as one of the conference’s most recognized faces throughout his tenure, and when he retired from coaching at Alabama in 2024, the SEC entered a new era in some ways.
It almost seems as if the teams within the conference have found themselves competing to become the next top dog, and the Longhorns have proven to be one of the most convincing contenders.
That being said, the team has yet to win a national title since 2005. They have reached the College Football Playoff for the past two consecutive years but fallen short each time. WIth the preseason first place ranking and the opportunity for new starting quarterback Arch Manning to prove his capabilities, the team could reach new heights this year.
Whether or not they are the “new Alabama” is up to the discretion of each individual, but there is certainly a case to be made for those who resonate with the sentiment.