Viral Will Muschamp Coaching Clip Resurfaces After Texas Hire

On Thursday afternoon, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns made a splash in the coaching world with the rehiring of Will Muschamp.

The new defensive coordinator for the Longhorns spent time as a head coach at both Florida and South Carolina from 2011-2020, and later joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a senior analyst for the defense.

With the shocking change to the coaching staff, the reaction from Longhorn nation varied across social media, with one of the defensive coordinator's most viral videos from the past resurfacing as well.

Today seems like the perfect day for this Will Muschamp video to resurface. pic.twitter.com/G7wcbkvvzh — Joey Petersen (@joeypetersen8) December 8, 2025

The video shows Muschamp speaking about a defensive scheme that's shown on the whiteboard. After explaining how the concept works, the veteran coach slams the board and yells at Texas players telling them to "do your job!"

Muschamp's intensity is something that's not often seen in college football anymore—or at least it's not seen by the media as frequently. While reactions to the hiring of the new Longhorns' defensive coordinator have varied, Muschamp could be exactly what Texas needs to go all in for the 2026 season.

What Muschamp Brings Back to Texas

November 27, 2008; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp during a game against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas beat Texas A&M 49-9. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

Beyond the viral clips and social media reaction, Muschamp does bring a level of experience and intensity that has become rare at the collegiate level. There are very few coaches in the country that have the same attention to detail as the new Longhorns' defensive coordinator.

In his first stint as the Texas defensive coordinator under head coach Mack Brown, Muschamp was known for his extremely demanding approach and emphasis on accountability. The viral whiteboard clip says it all.

One of the more notable aspects of the hire is Muschamp's extensive experience in the SEC. After spending time at Florida and South Carolina, he decided to take his talents to Georgia as a defensive analyst. In the two years that Muschamp was moved to an on-field coaching position, the Bulldogs went a combined 42-2 with two straight national championships in 2021 and 2022.

The whiteboard clip from Muschamp's first stint with Texas isn't the only one that's gained attention. Another clip shows Muschamp alongside Nick Saban during their time at LSU, with both coaches yelling as their players are coming off the field.

Texas is back



Will Muschamp will be the defensive coordinator at Texas next season pic.twitter.com/Q3JOi6gChp — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 18, 2025

With his combination of experience, intensity, and a proven track record having elite defenses with the Longhorns, Muschamp brings exactly what Texas has been searching for.

The defensive coordinator's return also signals that the Longhorns are serious about being a contender in 2026. If Muschamp can recreate parts of his dominant defenses from the past, Longhorn Nation could be in store for a very special season.

Recommended Articles