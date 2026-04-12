Texas Longhorns EDGE Coach LaAllan Clark Issues Strong Challenge For Colten Vasek

Once ranked as a four-star recruit within the top-110 players in the country, Texas Longhorns EDGE Colton Vasek hasn't necessarily lived up to the billing in Austin.

While Texas has had elite pass rushers in guys like Colin Simmons, who was named a second-team All-American this past season, or Trey Moore, who provided a steady presence as well, expectations for Vasek were high. Instead, the Westlake (TX) product has recorded just 10 total tackles and two sacks in two seasons as a Longhorn.

Although he is credited with playing in 24 games during that time, he has been significantly affected by injuries. He suffered a back injury before the start of his freshman season in 2023, and also played the entire 2024 season with a shoulder brace. He ended up needing surgery for a torn labrum, and also had a nagging hip injury.

As he heads into his redshirt junior year, Texas' EDGE coach had a simple message for the pass rusher about how he should approach the 2026 season.

LaAllan Clark's message to Colton Vasek

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colton Vasek (92) reacts after making a tackle. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

LaAllan Clark, whom the Longhorns hired away from Ohio State, where he was a grad assistant in Feb. 2025, revealed the key message he had for Vasek.

“That's the biggest thing, confidence. ‘Bro, you're healthy. Just go.’ If you play thinking you're not healthy or scared to get hurt again, you’re gonna play slow," Allen said of Vasek.

If Vasek is in fact healthy, Texas fans have seen glimpses of what kind of player he can be. In addition to his health being a major factor, there is also somewhat of a clear path to the field if he can maximize both spring ball and fall camp.

While Simmons will be back next season, the Longhorns will need someone to step up on the opposite side. Other notable contenders to take on the starting role include Lance Jackson, Terry Justus and Smith Orogbo.

Regardless of who it is, Clark needs someone to step up aside from Simmons. While the Longhorns had 41 sacks as a team last season, Simmons' 12 sacks were triple the second-highest mark posted by Anthony Hill, who had four.

Although teams have had just one dominant pass rusher and a committee around him, with the way that Texas is spending and recruiting, it's hard to imagine that they aren't hoping for someone else to at least pick up around seven or eight sacks.

Assuming he's healthy and confident, that could be Vasek.

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