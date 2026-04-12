2 Texas Freshman CBs Are Standing Out to Mark Orphey

The Texas Longhorns are looking to find their way back into the College Football Playoff this upcoming season after finding themselves on the outside looking in at the end of last year.

With a revamped roster, including new faces from both their recruiting class and the transfer portal, the Longhorns are working through spring camp to learn more about themselves and identify what players could play a role next season.

Two freshmen, Samari Matthews and Hayward Howard Jr., have made significant strides during camp and have left a good impression on cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey.

Adjusting to the Next Level

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With a new roster comes growing pains, and the Longhorns' secondary might have the most question marks of any position group on the roster. They are loaded with talent, but plenty of young talent as well, who could fight their way into playing time, but adjusting to the speed of college football might take a bit as well.

"He's doing well. Like I said, I think that freshman class, those two guys, have good a really good job," Orphey said following a spring practice. "They've actually, you know, I had met with both of them last week. I said Hey man, if you think I thought you was gonna come in be leading the ones, you out of your mind."

Both Matthews and Howard were highly sought-after prospects out of their respective high schools, with Matthews being the higher of the two, ranked as the number 11 cornerback out of high school, and Howard at number 28. Both players, though, were four-star prospects and players the Longhorns expect to play a role in the future, but adjusting takes time.

"It's a learning curve," Orphey said. "Like you're here, at Texas, there's good players all over the building, and like I say even with Samari, it's those guys getting used to, 'hey I didn't win this one on one match'. How are you gonna respond to the next step? But I think both of those guys have done a really good job. Hayward has done a good job this morning."

With high expectations for next season, the Longhorns have their pieces in place for the perimeter under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Matthews and Howard, though, have made early impressions, and as the game continues to slow down for them, they could prove to be critical depth pieces for the upcoming year.

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