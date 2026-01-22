Texas Longhorns Emerge as Frontrunner for Elite Cornerback

Four-star cornerback Montre Jackson currency holds collegiate offers from 39 programs, nine of which have come from SEC schools.

The Garland, Texas, native has emerged as one of the nation’s most elite players at his position, giving him the opportunity to choose from schools in a wide variety of conferences and an even wider variety of locations.

However, if his recruitment continues going how it is currently, Jackson might find that his college home is just over three hours south on Interstate 35. He doesn’t have to make a final decision yet, but the Texas Longhorns are trending up to potentially land his commitment when the time comes.

Texas Longhorns Reportedly the Favorite to land Montre Jackson

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, the Longhorns are seen as the favorite to land Jackson, who has offers from a slew of other elite programs.

The 6-foot-1, 175 pound cornerback has made quite the name for himself on the recruiting front, with 247Sports ranking him as the No. 19 cornerback in his class and the No. 23 overall prospect in the state of Texas.

Rivals has reported that Texas leads the charge in terms of his recruitment process, and adding him to their roster could help the Longhorns build momentum for the class of 2027 altogether.

Jackson attends Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, where he both plays football and runs track. While football is obviously the sport he plans on taking to the next level, his impressive 10.39 second 100-meter time and 21.02 200-meter time mean that he could’ve likely pursued a collegiate career in track & field as well.

On the football field in 2025, Jackson recorded nine pass breakups, allowing just three catches throughout the season’s duration. Needless to say, his speed and athleticism make him a prime candidate for some of the nation’s top programs.

The Longhorns possess a geographical advantage over many of the other major programs in contention for Jackson’s commitment, which could also benefit them when it comes to locking down one or multiple visits with the prospect.

Official visit season doesn’t start until July 1, so it will be interesting to see if he is still on the market by then. Other schools pursuing the prospect include the Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies and Duke Blue Devils.

The Longhorns will likely present their best case in order to win Jackson over, but only time will tell if the lead they seem to have right now is enough to earn his commitment and keep it long enough to sign him.