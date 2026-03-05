Texas Set To Host Top Tier OL Recruit for Visit

Texas football may be home to yet another high-level recruit, as the team looks toward the future class. 2028 offensive lineman Maxx Jones recently announced the schools he will be unofficially visiting as he begins to decide his collegiate future.

Among the seven teams mentioned, Jones included the Longhorns on his list of unofficial visits, granting Texas an opportunity to build its 2028 class, according to 247Sports.

Jones Scheduled an Impressive Slate of Unofficial Visits

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Jones is set to meet with Texas on April 4, making them the fourth school on Jones' list of unofficial visits. Before Texas, Jones is set to see fellow SEC programs in LSU and Texas A&M, followed by a trip to SMU. After Texas, Jones will visit Florida, Miami and Michigan.

According to 247Sports, Jones is a four-star recruit and the No. 6-ranked offensive tackle in the 2028 class. The Florida native currently stands at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds and attends IMG Academy.

Now, Jones announcing any sort of commitment is still a ways away for the potential Longhorn as he travels to various programs. Though he is young, Jones' size makes him a desirable prospect for some of the nation's top teams.

Ranked the No. 44 overall player in the nation and No. 11 best player in Florida, Jones holds 18 offers, including Texas, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Though Texas has some time to court Jones towards the team, he is not a prospect they will want to miss.

After having one of the nation's top offensive lines in 2024, the Texas front five struggled this past season under first-year starter Arch Manning. This was due to new faces across the offensive line after three members of the 2024 group were drafted to the NFL.

Though they had some lows, including allowing six sacks against Florida and five sacks against Mississippi State, the offensive line did see some impressive performances. Against some of the Longhorns' most difficult competition, the offensive line allowed a single sack against then No. 3 Ohio State and No. 6 Oklahoma, and two sacks against No. 3 Texas A&M. Oklahoma led the SEC this past season with 45 team sacks, trailed closely by the Aggies, who tallied 43.

Texas is expected to have an improved line this upcoming season, headed by left tackle Trevor Goosby, who started all 13 games for the Longhorns last season. The Longhorns also added the No. 3-ranked offensive lineman in the transfer portal, Melvin Siani, according to 247Sports.

Now, Texas will look to secure its future further as they entertain a possible commitment from Jones after his April visit.