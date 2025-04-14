Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From Elite Transfer WR
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have secured their first transfer portal commitment of the spring after a busy winter.
Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Stanford transfer wide receiver Emmett Mosley V has committed to Texas and officially signed with the program. He visited Austin over the weekend and it clearly didn't take long for him to come to a decision.
Mosley V will now add to a talented receiving room that already features DeAndre Moore Jr. and Ryan Wingo along with true freshmen Kaliq Lockett, Michael Terry III and Jaime Ffrench.
A product of Santa Margarita Catholic in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Mosley was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class before choosing Stanford. He received offers from teams like Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, USC, Georgia, LSU, Penn State and many more. Mosley's father, Emmett Mosley III, was a running back and wide receiver at Notre Dame in the mid '90s.
As a freshman this past season, he had 48 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns. Mosley a career performance in an upset win over No. 19 Louisville when he finished with 13 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns.
Mosley V isn't the kind of veteran portal addition that the Longhorns got with Adonai Mitchell, Matthew Golden or Silas Bolden but he brings some added excitement to the offense regardless.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday when speaking to the media after practice that he embraces positional competition, something that will turn up a bit on offense with Mosley's arrival.
"I think competition is good for all of us at any position, whether it's running back, whether it's tackle, defensive tackle, kicker, punter, you know, competition should bring out the best in everybody, and we've talked about that in this program for years now," Sarkisian said.