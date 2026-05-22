Texas Longhorns Experimenting Position Change for WR Jermaine Bishop Jr.

The Texas Longhorns have one of the country's most talented incoming freshmen classes ahead of the 2026 season, and five-star wide receiver Jermaine Bishop is a major reason why.

Bishop was one of the nation's most electric players at Willis High School this past season where he had a major impact at multiple positions. However, he wasted no time showing fans that he can be an elite receiver by catching a touchdown during the team's open scrimmage to close out the spring practice program. That was just one of many catches he made in front of fans.

But as the Longhorns enter the summer, Bishop is set to take some notable reps at defensive back as the coaching staff continues to evaluate everything he is capable of, a plan that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed while speaking at the Houston Touchdown Club on Thursday.

Jermaine Bishop "Has The Mind" To Play WR and DB, Says Sark

Texas Longhorns athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. | Texas Longhorns On SI

"He's that gifted, he's physically gifted and he's got the mind to withstand it," Sarkisian said.

Bishop played multiple positions in high school. From quarterback to even getting some punts in as well, he showed off his unique versatility.

After he officially signed with Texas in February, Sarkisian said the coaching was still trying to decide whether to play him at defensive back or receiver.

Texas wide receiver Chris Jackson told reporters during spring ball that Sarkisian made the final call to have Bishop at wide receiver but it appears the coaching staff is still doing their due diligence.

"That was purely I believe, Coach Sark's final say," Jackson said. "You know, because at the time when we recruited him, it was literally a 50-50, they recruited him as a DB we recruited and we were all on the same page, like it'll work itself out. We didn't know the depth chart at the time, but it was like, if the depth chart says your sixth here and your third here, well you're going to go here. So we just didn't know how the depth chart was going to work on either side of the ball, and ultimately, at the end of the day he's in my room. I didn't make that decision, but I'm surely glad he's in my room."

It remains likely that Bishop will play wide receiver next season based on what he showed during spring practice. But with a player this talented, it's best to make sure no stone goes left unturned.

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